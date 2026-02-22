Inter Miami 0-3 Los Angeles: LAFC Rout Defending Champions in Historic Attendance
David Martinez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz scored as Los Angeles FC outclassed Inter Miami by 3-0 on the opening day of the 31st season of MLS, where historic 75,673 fans gathered at the LA Memorial Coliseum . LAFC scored their first goal in the 38th minute when David Martinez found the far bottom corner of the net. Bounga followed it by the second one of the match in the 73rd minute, heading a long pass from Tomothy Tillman into the net. Ordaz sealed the match with a third goal for LAFC by converting a centre pass from Bounga after helping his team register an emphatic win over the defending champions.
