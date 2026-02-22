Inter Miami 0-3 Los Angeles: LAFC Rout Defending Champions in Historic Attendance

David Martinez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz scored as Los Angeles FC outclassed Inter Miami by 3-0 on the opening day of the 31st season of  MLS, where historic 75,673 fans gathered at the LA Memorial Coliseum . LAFC scored their first goal in the 38th minute when David Martinez found the far bottom corner of the net. Bounga followed it by the second one of the match in the 73rd minute, heading a long pass from Tomothy Tillman into the net. Ordaz sealed the match with a third goal for LAFC by converting a centre pass from Bounga after helping his team register an emphatic win over the defending champions. 

MLS Cup: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrates after scoring a goal as Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón (37) watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles FC midfielder Mathieu Choinière, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup Soccer: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min (7) heads the ball against Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón, back right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup Soccer: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) heads the ball against Los Angeles FC defender Ryan Porteous, left, as defender Sergi Palencia (14) watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) shoots as forward Lionel Messi, right, watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup Soccer Match: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón (37) heads the ball against Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup 2026: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min (7) dribbles against Inter Miami defender Ian Fray, back right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
MLS Cup 2026: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (17) battles for the ball against Los Angeles FC defender Eddie Segura (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jessie Alcheh
