NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2026: Rome Flynn Helps Team Giannis To 65-58 Victory Over Team Anthony
Rome Flynn earned MVP honors for the second straight year in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, scoring 17 points to lead a team coached by Giannis Antetokounmpo to a 65-58 victory. Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson coached the losing team, led by former 7-foot-6 NBA player Tacko Fall with 20 points. The game brought basketball back to the Forum, home of the Los Angeles Lakers’ “Showtime” era until 1999, when they moved 10 miles away to downtown Los Angeles. Now, it has a different sponsor name under Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and is mostly used as a concert and entertainment venue.
