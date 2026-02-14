NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2026: Rome Flynn Helps Team Giannis To 65-58 Victory Over Team Anthony

Rome Flynn earned MVP honors for the second straight year in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, scoring 17 points to lead a team coached by Giannis Antetokounmpo to a 65-58 victory. Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson coached the losing team, led by former 7-foot-6 NBA player Tacko Fall with 20 points. The game brought basketball back to the Forum, home of the Los Angeles Lakers’ “Showtime” era until 1999, when they moved 10 miles away to downtown Los Angeles. Now, it has a different sponsor name under Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and is mostly used as a concert and entertainment venue.

All Star Celebrity Game Basketball Rome Flynn
Rome Flynn poses with a trophy after he was named MVP in an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Rome Flynn All Star Celebrity Game Basketball
Rome Flynn dribbles past Andre De Grasse during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball
Charlotte Hornets mascot Hugo jogs up the court during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball Giannis Antetokounmpo
Coach Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a play during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA basketballs All-Star Celebrity Game
Team Giannis players are introduced at an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
K-pop band Cortis performs
K-pop band Cortis performs during halftime in an NBA basketball's All-Star-Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA All-Star Game Cafu
Brazilian soccer legend Cafu is introduced before an NBA basketball's All-Star-Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball Tacko Fall
Tacko Fall, center, puts up a shot as Keenan Allen and Jeremy Lin, right, look on during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Coach Anthony Anderson
Coach Anthony Anderson reacts to a play during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball
Amon-Ra St. Brown, left, is defended by Nicolas Vansteenberghe during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball GloRilla
Rapper GloRilla is introduced before an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts is introduced before an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
All Star Celebrity Game Basketball Lisa Leslie
Former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, second from right, talks to players during an NBA basketball's All-Star Celebrity Game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
