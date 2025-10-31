NIA Objects to ‘India and J&K Are Separate’ Remark During Shabir Shah Bail Hearing in SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that no one can claim separation between India and Jammu & Kashmir while opposing Shah’s bail in a terror funding case.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
SC Refuses To grant Interim Bail To Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah
Shabir Shah Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NIA opposed separatist leader Shabir Shah’s bail plea, objecting to references separating India and J&K.

  • Shah’s lawyer cited his poor health and long custody; SC listed the case for November 10.

  • NIA accused Shah of funding and inciting separatist activities through hawala and cross-LoC trade.

The National Investigation Agency, while opposing the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case in Supreme Court on Friday, strongly objected to the stand that India and Jammu and Kashmir are separate entities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, took umbrage at the stand usually adopted by the separatists.

"Before the Supreme Court of India, nobody can say Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir. I am making an issue out of it," Mehta told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The Supreme Court was hearing Shah's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's June 12 order denying him bail in the terror funding case.

At the outset, Mehta said the NIA has filed its affidavit in the matter on Friday.

"Shah's contention that he is in jail for 30-plus years is found to be factually incorrect," the top law officer said.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Shah, said that he was in jail for 39 years.

Related Content
Related Content

The bench granted Shah 10 days to file a rejoinder in the matter.

When the bench said it would hear the matter next on November 14, Gonsalves urged that the matter be heard soon as Shah was "very sick".

"He is sick, that is the problem," Mehta said.

The bench then listed the plea for hearing on November 10.

While hearing the matter on September 24, the top court asked the NIA to furnish details related to Shah's custody in other criminal cases against him. The bench said he probably had 24 cases against him.

On September 4, the top court refused to grant interim bail to Shah in the case and issued a notice seeking NIA's response within two weeks on Shah's plea challenging the high court order.

The Delhi High Court had refused bail to Shah in the case, observing that the possibility of him carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses could not be ruled out.

Shah was arrested by the NIA on June 4, 2019.

In 2017, the NIA booked 12 people on conspiracy charges for raising funds to cause disruption by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the Central government.

Shah was alleged to have played a "substantial role" in facilitating a separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir by inciting the general public to raise slogans in support of the secession of J-K; paying tribute to the family of slain terrorists or militants by eulogising them as "martyrs"; receiving money through hawala transactions and raising funds via cross-LoC trade, which were allegedly used to fuel subversive and militant activities in J-K.

The high court had observed that the Constitution provides for Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression, but it also places reasonable restrictions to ensure public order, decency, morality or incitement.

The high court had dismissed Shah's appeal against the trial court's July 7, 2023 order refusing him bail. It also rejected his alternate prayer seeking "house arrest", given the serious nature of the charges.

The Delhi High Court had noted that he was chairman of the unlawful organisation Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party.

The high court had examined a table elaborating on the 24 pending cases against Shah, indicating his involvement in a number of criminal cases of a similar nature and related to conspiring for the secession of J-K from the Union of India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Saim Ayub Fifty Leads Hosts To Victory, Level Series | RSA 110, PAK 112/1

  2. Harshit Rana’s 104-Meter Six Shines Bright In India’s Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20I - Video

  3. IND Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of Suryakumar Yadav’s Iconic T20 World Cup Grab - Video

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  3. Supreme Court Asks Karur Stampede Victim’s Family to Approach CBI Over Threat Allegations

  4. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  5. At Least 2,790 Indians Returned From US After Living Illegally, Says Government

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

  3. King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew Of Royal Titles And Residence

  4. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  5. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans