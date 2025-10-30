J&K Assembly Greenlights Sweeping Reforms: Four Bills Usher In Era of Stronger Governance And Worker Rights

In a decisive move on the penultimate day of its autumn session, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed four pivotal bills on Thursday, October 30, 2025, targeting core areas of governance, rural empowerment, labour welfare, and cooperative efficiency. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the charge by introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Bill, 2025, which establishes a dedicated Rent Authority to regulate renting of premises, balance landlord-tenant interests, and expedite dispute resolutions through a streamlined adjudication process. This long-awaited legislation aims to curb exploitative practices and foster secure housing ecosystems across the Union Territory.