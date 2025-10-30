J&K Assembly Greenlights Sweeping Reforms: Four Bills Usher In Era of Stronger Governance And Worker Rights

The Tenancy Bill introduces a Rent Authority for fair renting practices and quick dispute settlements, protecting both landlords and tenants from prolonged legal battles.
Amendments extend the Election Commissioner's tenure to 70 years and bolster local governance, promoting deeper democratic participation at the village level.
The Shops Bill eases work-hour norms for women, deregulates shop timings, and introduces welfare measures to modernize employment conditions in commercial hubs.
In a decisive move on the penultimate day of its autumn session, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed four pivotal bills on Thursday, October 30, 2025, targeting core areas of governance, rural empowerment, labour welfare, and cooperative efficiency. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the charge by introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Bill, 2025, which establishes a dedicated Rent Authority to regulate renting of premises, balance landlord-tenant interests, and expedite dispute resolutions through a streamlined adjudication process. This long-awaited legislation aims to curb exploitative practices and foster secure housing ecosystems across the Union Territory.
Complementing this, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Javid Ahmad Dar piloted two amendments: the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025 , which fortifies the grassroots democratic structure under the 1989 Act by raising the upper age limit for the State Election Commissioner from 65 to 70 years—aligning J&K with progressive states like Uttar Pradesh—and enhancing overall panchayat functionality.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025 empowers the Special Tribunal under the 1988 Act to double as a Cooperative Appellate Tribunal, promising faster resolutions to longstanding disputes and injecting vitality into the sector's operations.
Rounding out the quartet, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary secured approval for the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Establishments (Licensing, Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2025 ). This comprehensive overhaul consolidates fragmented labour laws, lifts night-hour restrictions for women workers, removes caps on shop operating times, and rolls out enhanced welfare provisions for employees in commercial setups, signaling a business-friendly yet employee-centric shift.