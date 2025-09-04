SC Refuses To grant Interim Bail To Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmad Shah In Terror Funding Case

The SC on Thursday rejected the request to grant interim bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in a terror funding case.
Shah was arrested by the NIA in 2019 for playing a "substantial role" in facilitating a separatist or militant movement in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah sought bail on the grounds that he was “very sick”.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the request to grant interim bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a terror funding case. Shah sought bail on the grounds that he was “very sick”, PTI reported.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Nath issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking response within two weeks pertaining to the petitioner’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court's June 12 order denying him bail in the case.
The bench refused to grant him bail stating that the possibility of him carrying out similar unlawful activities and influencing witnesses couldn't be ruled out.
Shah was arrested by the NIA in 2019 for playing a "substantial role" in facilitating a separatist or militant movement in Jammu and Kashmir by inciting and instigating the general public to sloganeering in support of the secession of J-K. The petitioner was accused of paying tribute to the family of slain terrorists or militants by eulogising them as "martyrs"; receiving money through hawala transactions and raising funds through LoC trade, which were allegedly used to fuel subversive and militant activities in J-K.
The high court had said the Constitution provides for a right to freedom of speech and expression, but it also places reasonable restrictions such as public order, decency, morality or incitement to an offence.
"This right cannot be misused under the garb of carrying out rallies wherein, a person uses inflammatory speeches or instigates the public to commit unlawful activities, detrimental to the interest and integrity of the country," the high court had said.
With PTI inputs