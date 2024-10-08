Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Party-Wise Winners List

The National Conference-Congress alliance has won 49 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, crossing the majority mark. The NC has won 42 seats, while the Congress has taken six.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party, securing 29 seats, all of which are in Jammu. Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and independent candidates failed to make a mark.
The Aam Aadmi Party made a surprise debut in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, winning its first seat from the Doda constituency.
The assembly elections of J&k for 90 seats were held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - after a gap of 10 years. This was the first assembly election held since Jammu and Kashmir's designation as a Union Territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed on August 9, 2019.
The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.
Here is the list of winning candidates from each party; constituency names are in alphabetical order.
Jammu & Kashmir Elections: Full List Of Winners
National Conference (NC) Winners:
Anantnag West - Abdul Majeed Bhat
Banihal - Sajad Shaheen
Baramulla - Javid Hassan Baig
Beerwah - Shafi Ahmad Wani
Budgam - Omar Abdullah
Budhal (ST) - Javaid Iqbal
Chadoora - Ali Mohammad Dar
Charar-i-Sharief - Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather
Channapora - Mushtaq Guroo
D.H. Pora - Sakeena Masood
Devsar - Peerzada Feroze Ahmad
Eidgah - Mubarak Gul
Ganderbal - Omar Abdullah
Gulabgarh (ST) - Khurshied Ahmed
Gulmarg - Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah
Gurez (ST) - Nazir Ahmad Khan
Habba Kadal - Shamim Firdous
Hazratbal - Salman Sagar
Kangan (ST) - Mian Mehar Ali
Karnah - Javaid Ahmad Mirchal
Khansahib - Saif Ud Din Bhat
Khanyar - Ali Mohammad Sagar
Kokernag (ST) - Zafar Ali Khatana
Lal Chowk - Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed
Lolab - Qaysar Jamshaid Lone
Mendhar (ST) - Javed Ahmed Rana
Nowshera - Surinder Kumar Choudhary
Pahalgam - Altaf Ahmad Wani
Pampore - Hasnain Masoodi
Pattan - Javaid Riyaz
Poonch Haveli - Ajaz Ahmed Jan
Rajpora - Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir
Ramban - Arjun Singh Raju
Rafiabad - Javid Ahmad Dar
Shangus-Anantnag East - Reyaz Ahmad Khan
Sopore - Irshad Rasool Kar
Sonawari - Hilal Akbar Lone
Srigufwara-Bijbehara - Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri
Trehgam - Saifullah Mir
Uri - Sajjad Shafi
Zadibal - Tanvir Sadiq
Zainapora - Showkat Hussain Ganie
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Winners:
Akhnoor (SC) - Mohan Lal
Bahu - Vikram Randhawa
Basohli - Darshan Kumar
Billawar - Satish Kumar Sharma
Bishnah (SC) - Rajeev Kumar
Bhadarwah - Daleep Singh
Chenani - Balwant Singh Mankotia
Doda West - Shakti Raj Parihar
Hiranagar - Vijay Kumar
Jasrota - Rajiv Jasrotia
Jammu East - Yudhvir Sethi
Jammu North - Sham Lal Sharma
Jammu West - Arvind Gupta
Kalakote - Sunderbani - Randhir Singh
Kathua (SC) - Dr. Bharat Bhushan
Kishtwar - Shagun Parihar
Marh (SC) - Surinder Kumar
Nagrota - Devender Singh Rana
Padder - Nagensi - Sunil Kumar Sharma
Ramgarh (SC) - Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal
Ramnagar (SC) - Sunil Bhardwaj
R. S. Pura- Jammu South - Dr. Narinder Singh Raina
Reasi - Kuldeep Raj Dubey
Samba - Surjeet Singh Slathia
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi - Baldev Raj Sharma
Suchetgarh (SC) - Gharu Ram
Udhampur East - Ranbir Singh Pathania
Udhampur West - Pawan Kumar Gupta
Vijaypur - Chander Parkash
Indian National Congress (INC) Winners:
Anantnag: Peerzada Mohammad Syed
Bandipora: Nizam Uddin Bhat
Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra
Dooru: Gulam Ahmad Mir
Rajouri (ST): Iftkhar Ahmed
Wagoora - Kreeri: Irfan Hafiz Lone
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Winners:
Kupwara: Mir Mohammad Fayaz
Pulwama: Waheed Ur Rehman Para
Tral: Rafiq Ahmad Naik
Other Party Winners:
Doda: Mehraj Malik (Aam Aadmi Party)
Handwara: Sajad Gani Lone (People’s Conference)
Kulgam: Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
Langate: Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh (Awami Ittehad Party)
Independent Winners:
Bani: Dr. Rameshwar Singh (IND)
Chhamb: Satish Sharma (IND)
Inderwal: Payare Lal Sharma (IND)
Shopian: Shabir Ahmad Kullay (IND)
Surankote (ST): Choudhary Mohammed Akram (IND)
Thannamandi (ST): Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (IND)
2014 Jammu & Kashmir Elections Results
The 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election was held in five phases from November 25 – December 20 that year, when the now-union territory was a state. The results were declared on December 23, 2014.
This was the last assembly election before the territory's special status was revoked with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and formation of two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.
In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) contested on 84 seats and won 28, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates on 75 seats, of which 25 won. The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15 of the 85 seats it contested on, Congress candidates were in the fray in 86 seats, of which they won 12.
After "ironing out" ideological differences, the BJP and PDP formed a coalition government which took the oath of office on March 1, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as chief minister for the full term of six years and Nirmal Kumar Singh as his deputy.
After Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died of a heart attack in 2016, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti took the oath and became the first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti resigned in June 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition.
Before the next assembly elections could take place in 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.