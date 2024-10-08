Elections

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Party-Wise Winners List

The National Conference-Congress alliance has won the Jammu and Kashmir elections. The NC won 42 seats, while the Congress has taken six.

rahul gandhi omar abdullah
Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah Photo: | PTI
info_icon

The National Conference-Congress alliance has won 49 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, crossing the majority mark. The NC has won 42 seats, while the Congress has taken six.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party, securing 29 seats, all of which are in Jammu. Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and independent candidates failed to make a mark.

The Aam Aadmi Party made a surprise debut in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, winning its first seat from the Doda constituency.

Track Jammu and Kashmir Election Results LIVE Updates

The assembly elections of J&k for 90 seats were held in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - after a gap of 10 years. This was the first assembly election held since Jammu and Kashmir's designation as a Union Territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed on August 9, 2019.

The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India.

Here is the list of winning candidates from each party; constituency names are in alphabetical order.

Jammu & Kashmir Elections: Full List Of Winners

National Conference (NC) Winners:

  1. Anantnag West - Abdul Majeed Bhat

  2. Banihal - Sajad Shaheen

  3. Baramulla - Javid Hassan Baig

  4. Beerwah - Shafi Ahmad Wani

  5. Budgam - Omar Abdullah

  6. Budhal (ST) - Javaid Iqbal

  7. Chadoora - Ali Mohammad Dar

  8. Charar-i-Sharief - Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather

  9. Channapora - Mushtaq Guroo

  10. D.H. Pora - Sakeena Masood

  11. Devsar - Peerzada Feroze Ahmad

  12. Eidgah - Mubarak Gul

  13. Ganderbal - Omar Abdullah

  14. Gulabgarh (ST) - Khurshied Ahmed

  15. Gulmarg - Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah

  16. Gurez (ST) - Nazir Ahmad Khan

  17. Habba Kadal - Shamim Firdous

  18. Hazratbal - Salman Sagar

  19. Kangan (ST) - Mian Mehar Ali

  20. Karnah - Javaid Ahmad Mirchal

  21. Khansahib - Saif Ud Din Bhat

  22. Khanyar - Ali Mohammad Sagar

  23. Kokernag (ST) - Zafar Ali Khatana

  24. Lal Chowk - Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed

  25. Lolab - Qaysar Jamshaid Lone

  26. Mendhar (ST) - Javed Ahmed Rana

  27. Nowshera - Surinder Kumar Choudhary

  28. Pahalgam - Altaf Ahmad Wani

  29. Pampore - Hasnain Masoodi

  30. Pattan - Javaid Riyaz

  31. Poonch Haveli - Ajaz Ahmed Jan

  32. Rajpora - Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir

  33. Ramban - Arjun Singh Raju

  34. Rafiabad - Javid Ahmad Dar

  35. Shangus-Anantnag East - Reyaz Ahmad Khan

  36. Sopore - Irshad Rasool Kar

  37. Sonawari - Hilal Akbar Lone

  38. Srigufwara-Bijbehara - Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri

  39. Trehgam - Saifullah Mir

  40. Uri - Sajjad Shafi

  41. Zadibal - Tanvir Sadiq

  42. Zainapora - Showkat Hussain Ganie

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Winners:

  1. Akhnoor (SC) - Mohan Lal

  2. Bahu - Vikram Randhawa

  3. Basohli - Darshan Kumar

  4. Billawar - Satish Kumar Sharma

  5. Bishnah (SC) - Rajeev Kumar

  6. Bhadarwah - Daleep Singh

  7. Chenani - Balwant Singh Mankotia

  8. Doda West - Shakti Raj Parihar

  9. Hiranagar - Vijay Kumar

  10. Jasrota - Rajiv Jasrotia

  11. Jammu East - Yudhvir Sethi

  12. Jammu North - Sham Lal Sharma

  13. Jammu West - Arvind Gupta

  14. Kalakote - Sunderbani - Randhir Singh

  15. Kathua (SC) - Dr. Bharat Bhushan

  16. Kishtwar - Shagun Parihar

  17. Marh (SC) - Surinder Kumar

  18. Nagrota - Devender Singh Rana

  19. Padder - Nagensi - Sunil Kumar Sharma

  20. Ramgarh (SC) - Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal

  21. Ramnagar (SC) - Sunil Bhardwaj

  22. R. S. Pura- Jammu South - Dr. Narinder Singh Raina

  23. Reasi - Kuldeep Raj Dubey

  24. Samba - Surjeet Singh Slathia

  25. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi - Baldev Raj Sharma

  26. Suchetgarh (SC) - Gharu Ram

  27. Udhampur East - Ranbir Singh Pathania

  28. Udhampur West - Pawan Kumar Gupta

  29. Vijaypur - Chander Parkash

Indian National Congress (INC) Winners:

  1. Anantnag: Peerzada Mohammad Syed

  2. Bandipora: Nizam Uddin Bhat

  3. Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra

  4. Dooru: Gulam Ahmad Mir

  5. Rajouri (ST): Iftkhar Ahmed

  6. Wagoora - Kreeri: Irfan Hafiz Lone

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Winners:

  1. Kupwara: Mir Mohammad Fayaz

  2. Pulwama: Waheed Ur Rehman Para

  3. Tral: Rafiq Ahmad Naik

Other Party Winners:

  1. Doda: Mehraj Malik (Aam Aadmi Party)

  2. Handwara: Sajad Gani Lone (People’s Conference)

  3. Kulgam: Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (Communist Party of India (Marxist))

  4. Langate: Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh (Awami Ittehad Party)

Independent Winners:

  1. Bani: Dr. Rameshwar Singh (IND)

  2. Chhamb: Satish Sharma (IND)

  3. Inderwal: Payare Lal Sharma (IND)

  4. Shopian: Shabir Ahmad Kullay (IND)

  5. Surankote (ST): Choudhary Mohammed Akram (IND)

  6. Thannamandi (ST): Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (IND)

2014 Jammu & Kashmir Elections Results

The 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election was held in five phases from November 25 – December 20 that year, when the now-union territory was a state. The results were declared on December 23, 2014.

This was the last assembly election before the territory's special status was revoked with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and formation of two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) contested on 84 seats and won 28, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates on 75 seats, of which 25 won. The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15 of the 85 seats it contested on, Congress candidates were in the fray in 86 seats, of which they won 12. 

After "ironing out" ideological differences, the BJP and PDP formed a coalition government which took the oath of office on March 1, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as chief minister for the full term of six years and Nirmal Kumar Singh as his deputy.

After Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died of a heart attack in 2016, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti took the oath and became the first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti resigned in June 2018 after the BJP withdrew from the coalition. 

Before the next assembly elections could take place in 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Captain Tom Latham Looking Forward To Try His Style Of Leadership Against India
  2. Shakib Al Hasan Apologizes For Silence During Student's Protest, Hopes To Play Farewell Test At Home
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Break England's Partnership Record - 10 Highest Of All Time
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: India Beat Australia By An Innings And 120 Runs, Clean Sweep Series - In Pics
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Harry Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Century – Check Stats
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Naomi Layzell Shines On Debut, Helps Manchester City Beat Barcelona - In Pics
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Pernille Harder's Hat-Trick Helps Bayern Munich Beat 5-2 Against Arsenal - In Pics
  3. Greece Defender George Baldock Found Dead In His Swimming Pool At Home
  4. Italy Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Maldini The Missing Piece To Azurri Puzzle - Spalletti
  5. Africa Cup Of Nations: Manchester United's Amad Diallo Withdraws From Ivory Coast Squad
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement, Locks Davis Cup Finals In Malaga As Last Outing
  2. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  3. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  5. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah & Others Pay Last Tributes To Emeritus Tata
  2. PM Modi Arrives In Laos PDR For 2024 ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits
  3. Ratan Tata: The Philanthropist Who Found His Calling On The Factory Floor
  4. Engineer Rashid Fails To Replicate Lok Sabha Success In J&K Assembly Elections
  5. Day In Pics: October 10, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  2. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  3. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  4. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  5. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  2. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Warns Of 'Lethal' Attack On Iran, Evacuations Begin In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Harry Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Century – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah & Others Pay Last Tributes To Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs