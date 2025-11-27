Cyclone Ditwah Forms; Tamil Nadu Coast On Alert

The emergence of Ditwah comes just after Cyclone Senyar — which had formed over the Strait of Malacca and recently made landfall over Indonesia’s Sumatra coast. While Senyar has moved away from Indian waters, the new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal quickly intensified into Ditwah. Meteorologists say such consecutive cyclonic developments underscore volatile atmospheric conditions — and are urging coastal communities to stay prepared.