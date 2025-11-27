Cyclone Ditwah Forms; Tamil Nadu Coast On Alert

A new cyclonic storm, named Ditwah, has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is forecast to make landfall on the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra coast by November 30. Coastal districts have been placed under yellow and orange alerts as authorities warn of heavy rain and strong winds.

Tamil Nadu On High Alert As Cyclone Ditwah Heads Towards Coast
  • The IMD has identified a new cyclonic storm named Ditwah forming over the Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall along Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh by November 30.

  • Several coastal districts — including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur and Thanjavur — are under yellow/orange alerts for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas from November 27–29.

  • Ditwah comes on the heels of Cyclone Senyar, which had formed near the Strait of Malacca and recently crossed Sumatra. Experts warn that such back-to-back storms highlight unstable weather patterns in the region.

A fresh cyclonic storm named Ditwah has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, raising alerts for coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system lies close to Pottuvil — around 700 km south-southeast of Chennai — and is expected to move north-northwest, making landfall by early November 30.

Districts including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur and Thanjavur have been placed under yellow and orange alerts for November 27–29. The IMD has cautioned residents about the possibility of heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas during this period.

The emergence of Ditwah comes just after Cyclone Senyar — which had formed over the Strait of Malacca and recently made landfall over Indonesia’s Sumatra coast. While Senyar has moved away from Indian waters, the new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal quickly intensified into Ditwah. Meteorologists say such consecutive cyclonic developments underscore volatile atmospheric conditions — and are urging coastal communities to stay prepared.

Authorities have advised fishermen to stay out of the sea, coastal residents to secure properties, and all people in affected zones to remain alert for further weather updates. Disaster management teams are reportedly on standby.

