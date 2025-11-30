3 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Tamil Nadu Amid Cyclone

Three people have lost their lives in rain-related mishaps triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which battered Tamil Nadu's coastal regions with relentless downpours, submerging vast swathes of farmland and disrupting normal life across multiple districts, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran announced on Sunday. The victims included two individuals killed in separate wall collapses in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, and a 20-year-old youth who succumbed to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai, as the cyclone's outer bands unleashed extremely heavy rainfall since Saturday evening.