3 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Tamil Nadu Amid Cyclone

Three deaths from wall collapses in Tuticorin/Thanjavur and electrocution in Mayiladuthurai; 149 cattle lost amid Cyclone Ditwah's heavy rains since Saturday.
57,000 hectares submerged in delta districts threatening paddy harvests.
28 NDRF/SDRF teams deployed with Chennai flights delayed and evacuations underway.
Three people have lost their lives in rain-related mishaps triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, which battered Tamil Nadu's coastal regions with relentless downpours, submerging vast swathes of farmland and disrupting normal life across multiple districts, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran announced on Sunday. The victims included two individuals killed in separate wall collapses in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, and a 20-year-old youth who succumbed to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai, as the cyclone's outer bands unleashed extremely heavy rainfall since Saturday evening.
In response, the state has mobilized 28 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams for urgent relief and rehabilitation in the hardest-hit areas, with Chief Minister MK Stalin directing round-the-clock monitoring and aid distribution.
Chennai airport operations faced disruptions with flight delays and diversions, while coastal roads like Marina Beach saw reduced visibility and strong winds, forcing temporary closures. The cyclone, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has also prompted evacuations in low-lying areas and yellow alerts for neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, with forecasts of continued heavy rains through Monday.
As the IMD warns of potential flash floods and landslides, Ramachandran assured comprehensive support for affected families, including ex-gratia payments and crop compensation, underscoring the state's preparedness amid this seasonal fury.