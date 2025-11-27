NHRC Issues Notice To Railways Over Serving Only Halal Meat On Trains

Complaint claims Hindu and Sikh passengers lack food options matching religious beliefs, violating equality and livelihood rights

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
NHRC notice Railways halal processed meat trains Indian Railways food controversy
Directing the Chairman of the Railway Board, New Delhi, to investigate the allegations, the NHRC has asked for an action-taken report within two weeks. Photo: PTI
  • NHRC has directed the Railway Board to investigate claims of only halal meat being served on trains.

  • Complaint cites violation of religious freedom, equality, and livelihood rights for Hindu and Sikh passengers.

  • Action-taken report from Railways is expected within two weeks, per NHRC directive.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Indian Railways following a complaint alleging that non-vegetarian meals on trains consist solely of halal-processed meat, restricting passengers’ freedom of choice and religious rights.

According to The Hindu, the notice was issued on 24 November 2025 by the Bench of NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Sunil Ahirwar from Bhopal.

In his complaint, Mr. Ahirwar claimed that serving only halal meat on trains amounted to unfair discrimination and violated human rights. He highlighted that Hindu Scheduled Caste communities, who have traditionally been involved in the meat trade, are adversely affected in terms of livelihood and equal opportunities. The Hindu reported that he also raised concerns that Hindu and Sikh passengers are not provided food options consistent with their religious beliefs, infringing upon their freedom of choice and religious rights.

Mr. Ahirwar cited violations of Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(g), 21, and 25 of the Constitution, asserting that the practice contravenes the principles established in several landmark judgments, including Olga Tellis (1985), Indian Young Lawyers Association (2018), State of Karnataka v Appa Balu Ingale (1995), and NHRC v. State of Gujarat (2009). “Such a policy in a government-run system appears to violate the principles of equality, secularism, non-discrimination, and the right to livelihood. The complainant sought the intervention of the commission in the matter and requested urgent action,” the plea read.

Directing the Chairman of the Railway Board, New Delhi, to investigate the allegations, the NHRC has asked for an action-taken report within two weeks.

The Hindu reported that the complaint reflects broader concerns over dietary options on government-run services and the balancing of religious freedoms with operational policies.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

