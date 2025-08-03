‘Omar Says Ask Father, Farooq Sahib Says Meet Son’: Political Rivalry Over J&K Statehood

The he said-she said over statehood is something all parties at the Centre and regional level appear strategically invested in.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah with son and J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah with son and J&K CM Omar Abdullah | Photo: PTI |
info_icon

The National Conference won 42 seats out of the 90 in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2024, and the Congress party only six. Yet in a strange twist of roles, it is the Congress which appears far more vocal about restoring statehood to the erstwhile state, while the National Conference leadership, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seem content playing a waiting game.

It is a matter of speculation why there is an apparent divergence in actions and strategies—though not necessarily in views—over restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir between the two alliance partners. Fashioned out of the blue into a Union Territory when its special status was revoked in August 2019, both parties assert the restoration remains on their agenda—not just their election manifestos.

However, while the Congress is planning a series of protests and ground-level actions leading up to the August 5 anniversary, to press for its demand, the National Conference has decided to stay away from these protests. “Let Parliament session be over; until then, I will not go on any strike. If there is no progress in this direction, inside or outside the House, then we will decide,” Abdullah said recently.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, on the other hand said that his party had proposed to the National Conference to form a coordination committee to discuss key issues that the government should have addressed in its year in power, including the statehood demand.

“[But] after we proposed the committee, Omar Sahib told us we should meet Farooq Sahib, and Farooq Sahib informed us that Omar Sahib will take a call. We can’t keep running after them,” Mir said, referring to Chief Minister Abdullah and his father, Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister and National Conference president.

The committee was supposed to have half a dozen leaders as members from both parties.

This is not the first time the National Conference and the Congress Party are singing different tunes on the same issue. Earlier, the Chief Minister had complained that the Congress did not invite his party to protests for the demand. Now, it is Congress leaders saying that a proposed coordination committee hasn’t been formed to review the delivery of assurances made in their manifestos.

“We will observe August 5 as black day,” said Congress party’s chief spokesperson in the Union Territory, Ravinder Sharma, indicating his party’s commitment to the issue.

A recent march over statehood organised by the Congress party in Srinagar was foiled by the police, and several party workers went to Delhi to demonstrate against the delay in granting statehood—something both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured will be done.

“We asked the National Conference leadership about the a co-ordination committee, and it did nothing,” said Sharma.

The delay in the coordination committee has meant that the two parties are unable to firm up a common roadmap on other key issues as well, not just statehood. The Congress has asserted the all parties are free to join its protests. In fact, Mir said, the National Conference “should have joined” the protest for statehood that his party promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference Member of Parliament, Mian Altaf, however, said his party was participating in the meetings of the INDIA bloc, in which all issues are being discussed “democratically”. He said he is attending the meetings, being held both virtually and in person, and that a strategy for floor coordination in Parliament is being worked out in them. “I am attending the meetings being convened for our Parliament strategy,” said Altaf.

Protest for Jammu and Kashmir statehood - PTI
Blatant Attack On Democracy: Congress After Police Foil Protest March For Restoration Of J&K's Statehood

BY Ishfaq Naseem

It is important to note that the Congress supported the National Conference before government formation in the Union Territory, but did not join the Council of Ministers in protest against the delay in restoring statehood.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), another India bloc member, which fought last year’s elections against the National Conference-Congress alliance, has also jumped in the fray—routinely criticising the Abdullah government for being “soft” on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is incidentally the PDP’s former ally in the state.

“Congress [party] protested for the restoration of statehood and its leaders hit the roads—the National Conference should have done so, too—but the fight is missing from the party,” said PDP spokesperson, Mohit Bhan.

Only the outcome will reveal whether the BJP, the Congress and the political outfits in Jammu and Kashmir are indeed divided about restoration of statehood—or simply making the most of an emotional demand of the region’s people

As senior Congress leader GN Monga says, his party was vocal about the restoration of statehood, which remains its core agenda. He says the National Conference should have strengthened the fight for the demand and not “played politics” over it. “The Congress remains committed to its promise and we will intensify the stir,” he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball