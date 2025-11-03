Omar Abdullah Calls For Action-Oriented Governance, Stresses Timely Execution Of Projects

The meeting was convened soon after the administration officially shifted its operations to Jammu for the next six months under the traditional Darbar Move.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Omar Abdullah Photo: PTI
  • Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed all government departments to prioritise the timely execution of approved projects.

  • Chairing a meeting with the Council of Ministers and administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, Abdullah announced that a series of district-level review meetings would soon be held across the Jammu division.

  • According to an official statement, the session focused on reviewing departmental performance and assessing the government’s administrative readiness following the restoration of the Darbar Move.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed all government departments to prioritise the timely execution of approved projects, emphasising that the time has come to turn decisions into “tangible outcomes.”

Chairing a meeting with the Council of Ministers and administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, Abdullah announced that a series of district-level review meetings would soon be held across the Jammu division to monitor developmental progress and address issues concerning the public.

The meeting was convened soon after the administration officially shifted its operations to Jammu for the next six months under the traditional Darbar Move (the biannual transfer of the Union Territory’s administrative capital between Srinagar and Jammu with the changing seasons). 

According to an official statement, the session focused on reviewing departmental performance and assessing the government’s administrative readiness following the restoration of the Darbar Move after a four-year hiatus, which the chief minister described as “a welcome experience.”

Acknowledging the tasks ahead, Abdullah underlined the importance of converting plans into action. “All planning and discussion phases have been completed. It is now time to translate the decisions into tangible outcomes on the ground,” he said.

He instructed officials to ensure that all departments adhere to deadlines and demonstrate visible progress at the grassroots level.

While recognising the financial limitations facing the government, Abdullah assured that “the matter of limited resources will be appropriately addressed.” He also called for a balanced administrative approach, urging officers to “ensure effective delivery while simultaneously curbing unnecessary expenditure.”

The chief minister noted that several district-level review meetings had already been held in the Kashmir division, adding that similar exercises would now be launched across the Jammu region to evaluate development works and respond to local concerns.

With PTI inputs

