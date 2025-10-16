CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced the resumption of Darbar Move practice.
The practice was suspended to cut expenses but the suspension was seen to be hurting the business of Jammu region.
The Darbar Move was introduced in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced the resumption of Darbar Move practice, which remained suspended for more than four years on the orders of Lieutenant Governor. The practice was suspended to cut expenses but the suspension was seen to be hurting the business of Jammu region.
During the press conference, Abdullah said that the Cabinet had recommended a return to the full-fledged Darbar Move in September this year, post which the file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.
The Darbar Move was introduced in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh. The practice involved that the Civil Secretariat and key government offices would operate from Srinagar during summer and Jammu during winter.
It was stopped in 2021 by the then Lieutenant Governor’s administration, which cited an annual saving of nearly Rs 200 crore to the exchequer as the reason for discontinuation.
Omar Abdullah has for long asserted that his government would bring it back if voted to power.
In December last year, Omar had said, “We assure you that the Darbar Move will be restored. Jammu holds its own importance, and we will not allow its uniqueness to diminish.”
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has also supported the move on multiple occasions, saying it benefits the local economy of Jammu and creates jobs for many.