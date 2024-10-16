Ahead Of J&K Oath Taking, Congress Pushes For Statehood and Darbar Move; NC Yet To Decide Position

Both parties also proposed giving first preference for jobs, government contracts, land allocation, and natural resource concessions to those domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir. While Congress, in its manifesto, had called for a White Paper on corruption and the establishment of a Lokayukta within the first 100 days to investigate allegations against current and former officials involved in scams over the past decade, the National Conference also talked about amending laws to restrict land ownership to actual residents by imposing reasonable restrictions on non-residents. It also said it will ensure government and semi-government employment opportunities are available to unemployed residents.