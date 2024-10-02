J&K's Storied 'Durbar Move' Turns Poll Issue



Ved Prakash Gupta, 85, set up his cloth shop in City Chowk in the heart of Jammu in 1965. His business has always flourished, thanks to the strategic location of the shop—just a kilometre away from the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, which until 2021 used to serve as the winter capital. The tradition of the bi-annual shift of the secretariat and all other government offices between Jammu and Srinagar—the summer capital—was termed as the Durbar Move. The practice—initiated by Maharaja Ranbir Singh—lasted from 1872—until 2021, when it was abolished by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha due to the pandemic. It was decided to keep both the capitals functional. After all, the cost of shifting between two cities was humongous.