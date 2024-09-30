In the streets of Kashmir, the age-old walls do speak. They speak about time, politics and reflect the region’s political aspirations. People have used walls as a medium to express themselves in the form of graffiti. With collective erasure of memory throughout the years, walls have become the repository of political expressions in Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar. Be it the wide public spaces or the labyrinth of narrow cobbled streets of downtown, it is the walls that speak about the political aspirations and narrates the Kashmir stories through graffiti. Most of the graffiti now have been defaced or removed, especially in and around Srinagar. Today, a few of the remaining defaced messages stand as remnants of a past marked by political defiance.