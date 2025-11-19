Blast At Red Fort Bomber’s Kashmir Home Leaves Nearby Houses Damaged Too

Debris at the site after the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, was demolished by security forces, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to officials. Photo: PTI

Debris at the site after the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, was demolished by security forces, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to officials. Photo: PTI