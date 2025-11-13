Police Step Up Anti-Militancy Operations Across Kashmir After Delhi Blasts

Police have stepped up anti-militancy operations across Kashmir, carrying out raids at the residences of several associates of militants, as well as the members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami outfit.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Security personnel during a crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami
Kulgam: Security personnel during a crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Photo: -
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained seven people in connection with the recovery of a large haul of IED-making material believed to have been used in the Delhi blasts

  • Police have questioned the family members of Pulwama doctor Umer-un-Nabi, who is suspected to have been driving the explosive-laden car used in the Delhi blasts

  • Following the Delhi blasts, police have stepped up anti-militancy operations across Kashmir, carrying out raids at the residences of militant associates and the members of Jamat-e-Islam

A single-storey white-washed house in the Koil area of South Kashmir's Pulwama was raided within hours of the Delhi blast on Monday that killed at least thirteen people and injured several others. The searches continued at the house of Dr Umer-un-Nabi, 34, for several hours before his parents were questioned and their DNA samples were subsequently taken to match the mortal remains of their son, who is suspected to have been driving the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blasts.

The Delhi blast came on the same day Jammu and Kashmir police said that they have busted a network of al-Qaeda affiliate, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit, and made a recovery of 2900 kg of IED-making material, besides some arms and ammunition. Police said that the IED-making material included "explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers, and metal sheets in the searches that were carried out both within Jammu and Kashmir and outside the Union Territory (UT) in Faridabad in Haryana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (UP)."

According to police, they have been investigating the case of threats being issued to several police and other security forces personnel through the JeM posters, which were found pasted at different locations in the Bunpora area of Nowgam in Srinagar, and the wider probe helped them recover the explosives.

Related Content
Related Content
Police personnel at the site in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Red Fort Blast: NIA Hunts Red Ford EcoSport Linked To Suspect Umar

BY Outlook News Desk

Umer’s father, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, says that several teams of police and other security force personnel raided their house before he and his wife were taken away for DNA sampling to identify the body of their deceased son. He, however, denied claims of his involvement in the car blast, saying his son was a very hard-working doctor who, after completing his MBBS degree from GMC Srinagar,  went on to work at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad. According to other family members, security forces have detained Umer’s sister and brother-in-law in Srinagar's Hawal area in connection with the case; besides his other brother, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, 35, who works as a plumber, has also been questioned in the case. Bhat described his son as a hard-working student who had done his schooling at government educational institutions, including the Degree College Pulwama, before he bagged a seat at GMC Srinagar in a fiercely competitive exam.

The family house at Koil teemed with relatives, with some having come from several parts of Kashmir, who, however, expressed disbelief over the claims of Umer's involvement in the Delhi blasts. “ I was myself a teacher, my other son has done a Master's, and another one is very focused on his education. I can’t believe that Umer is involved in the blasts,” says Bhat.

Jammu and Kashmir police have, however, named another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, who lives in the closer vicinity of Umer’s house and six other people, including a cleric of neighboring Shopian district, in the explosive recovery case. Police have said that the seven people, including Muzamil, were raising  “funds, arranging logistics," and were involved in the "procurement of arms and ammunition and material for preparing IEDs.”

A police spokesperson says, “The group has been using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement, and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social and charitable causes.”

Police have also said that the “accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them” into militant ranks. Besides the recovery of 2900 kg of IED making material, police claimed to have recovered 1 AK-56 rifle along with ammunition and 1 AK Krinkov rifle and ammunition, besides two pistols.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the blast site near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. - PTI Photo
Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

BY Ashlin Mathew

Besides Muzamil, the other people who have been arrested have been identified as Arif Nisar Dar ,  Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, all residents of the Nowgam area of Srinagar, besides Molvi Irfan Ahmad of Shopian,  Zameer Ahmad Ahanger of  Wakura, Ganderbal, and  Dr  Adeel of  Kulgam.

However, Muzamil’s sister, Asmat Shakeel, says that her brother had no hand in the Delhi blast, and he was arrested in the month of October, due to which she couldn’t solemnize the marriage. “ I used to discuss the shopping plans for my marriage with my brother, who was working at Al-Falah University, before we came to know about his arrest,” says Asmat,  who is herself a doctor and has  done MBBS from Bangladesh.

“ My brother was a very hard-working doctor who was earlier doing practice at SKIMS Soura before taking  up the job at Al-Falah University,” she says.  Asmat  adds that the police have seized the phone and laptop of her brother, Azad Shakeel, 19.  “ Our family members were also questioned about our property and other assets,” she says. The family members say that they are into apple farming, and their annual apple harvest is several hundred cartons.

Following the Delhi blasts, however, police have stepped up the searches as part of the anti-militancy operations. While the frisking and vehicle searches have been increased across Kashmir, police also carried out raids at several places. In the  Srinagar district, raids were conducted at 150 places  of militant associates and the overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with militant  organisations in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police also stepped up action against the members of the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), carrying  out raids at multiple locations across  Kashmir.  According to police, searches were conducted at the residential premises and “other locations linked to JeI members and their associates as part of the ongoing efforts to” dismantle the militant ecosystem and its support structures.  “During the operations, incriminating materials were recovered. Several individuals associated with JeI were also questioned and subsequently bound down under the relevant provisions of law,” police said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates