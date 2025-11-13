Police Step Up Anti-Militancy Operations Across Kashmir After Delhi Blasts

Umer’s father, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, says that several teams of police and other security force personnel raided their house before he and his wife were taken away for DNA sampling to identify the body of their deceased son. He, however, denied claims of his involvement in the car blast, saying his son was a very hard-working doctor who, after completing his MBBS degree from GMC Srinagar, went on to work at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad. According to other family members, security forces have detained Umer’s sister and brother-in-law in Srinagar's Hawal area in connection with the case; besides his other brother, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, 35, who works as a plumber, has also been questioned in the case. Bhat described his son as a hard-working student who had done his schooling at government educational institutions, including the Degree College Pulwama, before he bagged a seat at GMC Srinagar in a fiercely competitive exam.