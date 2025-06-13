Unbearable Loss: Grief-Stricken Families Of Victims Arrive At DNA Testing Centre To Give Samples

Between yesterday afternoon and this morning, all the bodies that were retrieved from the crash site were brought to the post-mortem room at the BJ Medical College.
The administration requested the relatives of the crash victims to come forward and give their DNA samples for the speedy identification of the charred bodies.
The process of taking samples is ongoing at the DNA Sample Test Centre inside the premises. The relatives of the victims were seen sitting inside the hall.
After collecting the samples, the doctors are taking them for examination. More than 215 samples have been sent since last night.
The hospital will start handing over the bodies to the victims as soon as the identification process ends.
"My sister-in-law, niece and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were on board the flight that crashed. They were British citizens going to London," said one of the relatives, who arrived from Jamanagar to give his DNA sample.