National

In Photos: Air India Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad

Flight No. AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, had on board 169 Indians, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals, total 242 passengers. Except one, all the other 241 people, including 12 crew members, on Thursday are believed to have been killed. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on the flight and was killed in the crash.