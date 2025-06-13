In Photos: Air India Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad

Fire and Emergency personnel at work following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
An earthmover sifts through the charred debris following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad
People gather at the site after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, in Ahmedabad. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers.
Emergency services personnel at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
Search and rescue teams respond to the scene of a plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Rescue and relief work underway following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad.
Rescue operation underway after an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport.
Debris of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.