Omar Abdullah Says NC Faced ‘Last-Minute Betrayal’ In Rajya Sabha Polls

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar, Abdullah said that certain non-BJP legislators had supported the saffron party in the polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaih
Updated on:
Updated on:
Omar Abdullah Says NC Faced ‘Last-Minute Betrayal’ In Rajya Sabha Polls
Omar Abdullah | Photo- PTI Kamal Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there was no reason for anyone to question the National Conference’s (NC) 3-1 victory over the BJP.

  • He also alleged that his party was “betrayed” by some quarters during the voting held on Friday.

  • Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar, Abdullah said that certain non-BJP legislators had supported the saffron party in the polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there was no reason for anyone to question the National Conference’s (NC) 3-1 victory over the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, but alleged that his party was “betrayed” by some quarters during the voting held on Friday.

The ruling NC won three seats, while the BJP managed to secure one in the first Rajya Sabha elections conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since its reorganisation as a Union Territory in 2019, PTI reported

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar, Abdullah said that certain non-BJP legislators had supported the saffron party in the polls and should have the courage to acknowledge it openly.

“No one should have complaints about the 3-1 result. We tried our best to make it 4-0, but as I said in my X post (on Friday), we faced betrayal from some quarters at the last moment. Almost everyone now knows the names of those who betrayed us. I do not think it is necessary to repeat here, but it was regrettable,” Abdullah said.

Related Content
Related Content
The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. - File Photo; representative image
15 Candidates To Contest Tarn Taran Bypoll As Five Withdraw Nominations

BY Outlook News Desk

The chief minister, however, expressed satisfaction that all NC votes stayed within the party fold. “I thank all those who voted in favour of the NC, especially the Congress and other colleagues. I regret those who betrayed us at the last moment. But I am satisfied that not a single NC vote went to others. All the (NC) voters showed their polling slips to our chief agent, and not a single vote of NC was wasted,” he said.

When asked about reports that the BJP received four votes from non-BJP members, Abdullah said his concern was with those MLAs who had been attending NC meetings but ended up helping the BJP.

Abdullah referred to Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, saying he at least made his stance clear.

“The way the Handwara MLA (Sajad Lone) did. He did not want to vote against the BJP, and is now making reels like a professor. But he had some compulsion… He did not want to harm the BJP and openly boycotted the elections by abstaining. But those who secretly helped the BJP should have the courage to openly state that they either voted in favour of the BJP or invalidated their vote to help the party,” he said.

On being asked whether he would thank the PDP for its support, Abdullah said he was grateful to all those who contributed to the NC’s victory.

Abdullah also said the NC’s newly elected MPs would raise all key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the restoration of statehood and special status.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Table-Toppers Meet As AUS-W Face RSA-W

  2. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Kohli Avoids Duck; Rohit In Full Flow | IND 91/1 (14)

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Arjun Sharma Grabs Hat-Trick, Services Dominate Assam

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

  5. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  3. Three Policemen Killed In Twin Blasts In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  4. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

  2. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  3. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  4. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  5. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  6. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  7. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

  8. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns