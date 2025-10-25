Omar Abdullah Says NC Faced ‘Last-Minute Betrayal’ In Rajya Sabha Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there was no reason for anyone to question the National Conference’s (NC) 3-1 victory over the BJP.
He also alleged that his party was “betrayed” by some quarters during the voting held on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar, Abdullah said that certain non-BJP legislators had supported the saffron party in the polls.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there was no reason for anyone to question the National Conference’s (NC) 3-1 victory over the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, but alleged that his party was “betrayed” by some quarters during the voting held on Friday.
The ruling NC won three seats, while the BJP managed to secure one in the first Rajya Sabha elections conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since its reorganisation as a Union Territory in 2019, PTI reported
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar, Abdullah said that certain non-BJP legislators had supported the saffron party in the polls and should have the courage to acknowledge it openly.
“No one should have complaints about the 3-1 result. We tried our best to make it 4-0, but as I said in my X post (on Friday), we faced betrayal from some quarters at the last moment. Almost everyone now knows the names of those who betrayed us. I do not think it is necessary to repeat here, but it was regrettable,” Abdullah said.
The chief minister, however, expressed satisfaction that all NC votes stayed within the party fold. “I thank all those who voted in favour of the NC, especially the Congress and other colleagues. I regret those who betrayed us at the last moment. But I am satisfied that not a single NC vote went to others. All the (NC) voters showed their polling slips to our chief agent, and not a single vote of NC was wasted,” he said.
When asked about reports that the BJP received four votes from non-BJP members, Abdullah said his concern was with those MLAs who had been attending NC meetings but ended up helping the BJP.
Abdullah referred to Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, saying he at least made his stance clear.
“The way the Handwara MLA (Sajad Lone) did. He did not want to vote against the BJP, and is now making reels like a professor. But he had some compulsion… He did not want to harm the BJP and openly boycotted the elections by abstaining. But those who secretly helped the BJP should have the courage to openly state that they either voted in favour of the BJP or invalidated their vote to help the party,” he said.
On being asked whether he would thank the PDP for its support, Abdullah said he was grateful to all those who contributed to the NC’s victory.
Abdullah also said the NC’s newly elected MPs would raise all key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the restoration of statehood and special status.
With PTI inputs