15 Candidates To Contest Tarn Taran Bypoll As Five Withdraw Nominations

Fifteen candidates remain for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll after five withdrawals.
Key parties in the fray include AAP, BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.
Polling on 11 November; results to be declared on 14 November.
Fifteen candidates are set to contest the by-election for the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab, following the final day for withdrawal of nominations, officials said on Friday. The polling is scheduled for 11 November.
According to PTI, a spokesperson from the office of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer said that five candidates, Harpal Singh, Nirmal Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur, Sarika Jorha and Harpreet Singh, withdrew their nomination papers.
The spokesperson added that 20 nominations had been found valid after scrutiny. With the withdrawal of five candidates, the total number of contestants now stands at 15.
Independent candidate Mandeep Singh Khalsa, the brother of an accused in the murder of a Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader, is also in the race. PTI reported that he has the backing of the jailed MP Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Giani Harpreet Singh-led Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD (Amritsar) and several other Sikh organisations.
The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. Polling will take place on 11 November between 7 am and 6 pm, with results to be declared on 14 November.
