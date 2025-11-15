Warring Rejects Divided Congress' Buzz After Tarn Taran Loss

"Despite that, our workers put up a brave fight under a united leadership," he said, while asking, "Name a single leader who did not campaign for the party in Tarn Taran.” Warring asserted that the bypoll result is not a referendum on anyone, neither the government nor the Congress, as "everyone knows how the Aam Aadmi Party has been manipulating and misusing the official machinery to win the by-elections in the state".