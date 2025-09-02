AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Escapes Custody Amid Gunfire In Haryana Rape Case

Supporters allegedly pelted stones and fired shots as police tried to arrest Pathanmajra in Karnal; party distances itself from MLA.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Pathanmajra escape Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra rape case custody escape AAP Punjab MLA controversy
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped custody in Haryana after gunfire and stone pelting during a police raid in a rape case.

  • Police arrested his aide Balwinder Singh with three weapons and seized a Toyota Fortuner.

  • The MLA faces allegations of rape, cheating, and intimidation, while AAP leaders accused him of diverting attention by raising flood issues.

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped custody on Tuesday after police attempted to arrest him in Dabri village, Karnal district, Haryana, in connection with a rape case. During the operation, supporters reportedly pelted stones and fired gunshots, allowing the MLA to flee, PTI reported.

Balwinder Singh, an accomplice of Pathanmajra, was arrested during the raid with three weapons, and a Toyota Fortuner was seized, the Patiala Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) said.

Pathanmajra has been booked under an FIR for rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. PTI reported that the complaint was filed by a Zirakpur-based woman who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still married. She accused him of ongoing sexual exploitation, threats, and sending “obscene” material.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pathanmajra posted a video on Facebook, criticising the Punjab government and the Delhi-based AAP leadership. He appealed to fellow party MLAs to support him, saying, “They can lodge FIRs against me, I can stay in jail, but my voice cannot be suppressed.”

Related Content

According to PTI, on Sunday, Pathanmajra had accused a senior IAS officer of failing to desilt and clean the Tangri River despite repeated requests. He said the government should respond to public concerns or “they will thrash us,” alleging that the party was suppressing Punjab MLAs instead of addressing administrative issues.

AAP leader Baltej Singh Pannu told the reporters that Pathanmajra began raising the IAS officer and flooding issues only after learning about the police complaint. Pannu said the woman alleged that Pathanmajra had been forcing her to resume their relationship and threatened to upload private videos and pictures if she approached the police.

Pannu added, “As party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, speaks about triple 'C' and one of the 'C' is 'character', the party does not support people in such matters irrespective of the position they hold.”

Pathanmajra had also claimed that his security was withdrawn and that all station house officers and police post heads in his constituency had been transferred. He said, “I had already told my gunmen yesterday that they would be sent back. The Delhi leaders (of AAP) think they can scare me with vigilance (action) or FIRs, but I will never bow down. I will stand like a rock with my people.”

PTI reported that the party has not yet decided on any action against him. Pannu defended IAS officer Krishan Kumar, saying his efforts ensured irrigation water reached tail-end villages, something that had not happened in 45 years.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
