EC Clarifies Bihar Voter Roll Jump, Says 3 Lakh New Voters Added After Valid Applications

EC officials said around three lakh eligible voters were added to Bihar’s electoral roll after October 1, as applications are accepted until 10 days before nomination deadlines.
The earlier 7.42 crore figure was based on the final roll published on September 30; later updates reflected fresh valid additions.
The clarification came after Congress questioned the rise in voter numbers between EC’s timetable announcement and subsequent releases.
October 17 was the first phase nomination date, while October 20 was the second phase nomination date.