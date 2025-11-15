EC Clarifies Bihar Voter Roll Jump, Says 3 Lakh New Voters Added After Valid Applications

Increase from 7.42 crore to 7.45 crore came from additions allowed under election rules after poll dates were announced.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Summary
  • EC officials said around three lakh eligible voters were added to Bihar’s electoral roll after October 1, as applications are accepted until 10 days before nomination deadlines.

  • The earlier 7.42 crore figure was based on the final roll published on September 30; later updates reflected fresh valid additions.

  • The clarification came after Congress questioned the rise in voter numbers between EC’s timetable announcement and subsequent releases.

Three lakh voters were added to Bihar's electoral roll, according to Election Commission officials on Saturday, following the release of the final list following the extra rigorous revision.

They were reacting to a social media post by Congress that noted that although the number of voters was listed as 7.42 crore in the EC's statement announcing the timetable for the Bihar assembly polls, it had increased to 7.45 crore in later releases.

The final electoral roll, which was released on September 30 following the special intensive revision, was the basis for the 7.42 crore voters reported in the October 6 announcement, according to the officials.

Citing election rules, they pointed out that any eligible citizen can apply to have their name added to the electoral roll until 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations for each phase of poll after the announcement of elections.

"Therefore, after examining all valid applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations in both phases, the names of eligible voters were added to the list as per the rules, so that no eligible voter is deprived of voting," an official said.

After adding applications submitted between October 1 and ten days prior to the nomination deadline, the total number of voters climbed by about three lakh. According to the officials, the Election Commission made reference to the updated figure in its post-election press release.

October 17 was the first phase nomination date, while October 20 was the second phase nomination date.

