Jammu And Kashmir Bypolls: NC Wins Three Rajya Sabha Seats, BJP Bags One

All four of these seats had remained vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu And Kashmir Bypolls: NC Wins Three Rajya Sabha Seats, BJP Bags One
Omar Abdullah Photo: PTI
  • The ruling National Conference secured three Raya Sabha seats in the Jammu and Kashmir bypolls on Friday.

  • The BJP won its seat with 32 votes, despite having only 28 legislators in the J&K Assembly.

  • All four of these seats had remained vacant since February 2021.

The ruling National Conference secured three Rajya Sabha seats in the Jammu and Kashmir bypolls on Friday, while the BJP clinched one. The BJP won its seat with 32 votes, despite having only 28 legislators in the J&K Assembly, The Hindu reported. 

Rajya Sabha - PTI; Representative image
Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

BY Outlook News Desk

JKNC leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi emerged victorious whereas the BJP’s State president Sat Sharma won the fourth seat defeating NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar.

National Conference released a post on X stating "JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Congratulations!"

All four of these seats had remained vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

Besides the five Independents who are part of the Abdullah government, the NC, with 41 legislators, was backed by the Congress (six members), the PDP (three), and the Awami Ittehad Party and the CPI(M) who have one member each.

J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone abstained from voting. Incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik voted from jail.

Bypolls for Nagrota and Budgam constituencies are scheduled for November 11. They have been vacant due to the demise of MLA Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Omar Abdullah, respectively.

