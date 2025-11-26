From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

Urvil Patel's smacks 31-ball century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025
He remained 119* off 37 against Hyderabad
Last year he scored a 28 ball ton against Tripura
Months ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Urvil Patel has rewritten cricket record books again, hitting a 31-ball century in Hyderabad during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 match on Wednesday (November 26, 2025).
At the modest Gymkhana Ground, captain Patel hit 119 not out off just 37 balls to help Gujarat chase down Services' imposing 182 with ease. His innings, laced with 12 fours and 10 sixes, also formed a stunning 174-run opening stand with Aarya Desai (60 off 35).
Patel's knock comes just a year after his 28-ball century against Tripura, also in a SMAT match, on November 27, 2024, which already had him tied for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian.
Watch Urvil Patel SMAT Carnage In Hyderabad
Fastest T20 Centuries By Indian Batters
|Player
|Balls
|Vs (event)
|Venue
|Year
|Urvil Patel (Gujarat)
|28
|Tripura (SMAT)
|Indore
|2024
|Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)
|28
|Meghalaya (SMAT)
|Rajkot
|2024
|Urvil Patel (Gujarat)
|31
|Services (SMAT)
|Hyderabad
|2025
|Rishabh Pant (Delhi)
|32
|Himachal Pradesh (SMAT)
|Delhi
|2018
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND A)
|32
|UAE (Asia Cup Rising Stars)
|Doha
|2025
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar)
|35
|Rajasthan Royals (IPL)
|Jaipur
|2025
|Rohit Sharma (India)
|35
|Sri Lanka T20I
|Indore
|2017
|Urvil Patel (Gujarat)
|36
|Uttarakhand (SMAT)
|Indore
|2024
|Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala)
|37
|Mumbai (SMAT)
|Mumbai
|2021
|Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai)
|38
|Sikkim (SMAT)
|Indore
|2019
|Ricky Bhui (Andhra Pradesh)
|38
|Nagaland (SMAT)
|Mulapadu
|2019
With two entries in the top five, Patel reaffirmed his status as one of India's most destructive batters. And his exploits in SMAT have made the 27-year-old a sought-after player, also pushing him into the conversation for a national call-up.
The right-handed batter was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. Though he briefly went unsold in the IPL mega auction, the five-time IPL champions brought him back as a replacement, a decision now vindicated by his domestic dominance.
Thanks to these record-breaking knocks, Patel has surely made himself a serious candidate for India's T20 setup, and if his rich form continues, the change from domestic jersey to the national colours may be closer than ever.
He will be one of the contenders when India pick their team for the next T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.
India's Domestic And International Calendar
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is India's premier domestic T20 competition, which continues to serve as a talent pipeline for the IPL and national selection. No doubt, SMAT performances often dictate IPL auction dynamics and India selection.
While SMAT lights up the domestic scene, India's international calendar is equally intense. The two-match India vs South Africa Test series concluded today with the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas clinching a historic series sweep, and denting India's ICC World Test Championship final qualification hopes.
Next, the two teams will face off in white-ball cricket -- three ODIs and five T20Is, commencing with the first 50-over match in Ranchi on December 3.
Meanwhile, the complete schedule for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka was announced yesterday, with Rohit Sharma named as ICC Brand Ambassador for the tournament. Sharma led India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups And India Vs Pakistan Match
Defending champions India and their bitter rivals Pakistan have once again been pitted against each other in the group stage, scheduled for February 15 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and a distinct possibility of further meetings in the Super 8 and the knockouts remains.
Groups
Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
Ahmedabad will host the final (March 8, 2026), with Kolkata and Mumbai named as the venues for the semifinals. Colombo has been pencilled in as an alternative venue for the final and one of the semi-finals, in case Pakistan qualify.