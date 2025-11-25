T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India’s Complete Match List, Venues And Key Dates

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule is out, featuring India’s full group-stage fixtures, venues, and the highly awaited India-Pakistan clash on February 15 in Colombo

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India’s Complete Match List, Venues And Key Dates
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India’s Complete Match List, Venues And Key Dates Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India grouped with Pakistan, USA, Namibia, Netherlands

  • Campaign starts February 7 against USA

  • India-Pakistan clash set for February 15 in Colombo

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule has finally been confirmed, with the tournament set to take place from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. The final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. However, if in case Pakistan qualify for the finals then it will be held in Colombo as they won't be traveling to India.

India’s Group Stage Path

India has been drawn into a challenging group, featuring Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

  • Feb 7, 2026: India kicks off its campaign with a match against the USA in Mumbai.

  • Feb 12, 2026: India then faces Namibia in Delhi.

  • Feb 15, 2026: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled in Colombo at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

  • Feb 18, 2026: India rounds off its group-stage matches with a showdown against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

Tournament Format & Key Venues

The format mirrors recent editions: 20 teams divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super 8 round. Super 8s will lead into the knockout phase, culminating in the semi-finals and final.

Related Content
Related Content

Matches will be held across major cricketing venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  5. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  4. Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

  5. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry