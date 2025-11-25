T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India’s Complete Match List, Venues And Key Dates

India grouped with Pakistan, USA, Namibia, Netherlands
Campaign starts February 7 against USA
India-Pakistan clash set for February 15 in Colombo
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule has finally been confirmed, with the tournament set to take place from February 7 to March 8, 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The first match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. The final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. However, if in case Pakistan qualify for the finals then it will be held in Colombo as they won't be traveling to India.
India’s Group Stage Path
India has been drawn into a challenging group, featuring Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia.
Feb 7, 2026: India kicks off its campaign with a match against the USA in Mumbai.
Feb 12, 2026: India then faces Namibia in Delhi.
Feb 15, 2026: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled in Colombo at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Feb 18, 2026: India rounds off its group-stage matches with a showdown against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.
Tournament Format & Key Venues
The format mirrors recent editions: 20 teams divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super 8 round. Super 8s will lead into the knockout phase, culminating in the semi-finals and final.
Matches will be held across major cricketing venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).