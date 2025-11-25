ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Who Will India Face In Group Stages?

India’s Virat Kohli carries the winners’ trophy as he celebrates after India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Good Evening Cricket fans. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live schedule announcement. Some big names of world cricket like India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, the legend Rohit Sharma, 2025 World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and 2014 T20 World cup winner Angelo Matthews are going to attend the event. India, who will enter next year's T20 World Cup as reigning champions, are reportedly placed alongside Pakistan, USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. Follow our live blog for more updates and stay tuned for the schedule announcement, which is going to start from 6:30PM (IST) onwards.

25 Nov 2025, 05:19:13 pm IST ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Schedule Announcement: Qualified Teams! Sri Lanka (host), India (host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.