ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Who Will India Face In Group Stages?

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Find out all about the group stage draws and India's fixtures and opponents for next year's 20-team T20 World Cup. Stay tuned for the build-up and all the latest updates

Deepak Joshi
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live: Who Will India Face In Group Stages?
India’s Virat Kohli carries the winners’ trophy as he celebrates after India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Good Evening Cricket fans. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live schedule announcement. Some big names of world cricket like India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, the legend Rohit Sharma, 2025 World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and 2014 T20 World cup winner Angelo Matthews are going to attend the event. India, who will enter next year's T20 World Cup as reigning champions, are reportedly placed alongside Pakistan, USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. Follow our live blog for more updates and stay tuned for the schedule announcement, which is going to start from 6:30PM (IST) onwards.
LIVE UPDATES

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Schedule Announcement: Qualified Teams!

Sri Lanka (host), India (host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Schedule Announcement: Good Evening!

Good Evening to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement. The event is scheduled to start from 6:30PM (IST) onwards with some big names like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Angelo Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur taking part in the announcement. Stay tuned for the build-up and all the live updates.

Tags

