Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Goa, Services, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka Bat First

The first round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway on Wednesday, November 26 across the country. Catch the live scores and updates of SMAT 2025's penultimate league-stage round here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. X/Gujarat Cricket Association
The first round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway as 20-over format returns to the domestic circuit. A total of 38 teams, including several IPL and Indian national cricket team stars, will go head-to-head in the shortest format of the game and clinch the title. The tournament is slated to be played from November 26 to December 18. Catch the live scores and updates of SMAT 2025's penultimate league-stage round here
LIVE UPDATES

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Goa Vs Uttar Pradesh Innings Break|GOA 172/9 (20)

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh Vs Vidarbha Update!

It has been a tough start for Chhattisgarh, who have been able to score just 115 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Opener Aush Pandey departed for 31 off 25, Shashank Chandrakar scored just 16 while Punjab Kings fame Shashank Singh left the crease after smashing 34 off 22. Praateek Yadav and Ajay Mondal are currently out there with 5 overs to go.

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Services Vs Gujarat Update!

Services opener Gaurav Kochar smashed 60 off 37, skipper Mohit Ahlawat had a score of 19 off 11 at a strike rate of over 170. With 4 overs to go and the score at 133/5, Arun Kumar is at the crease, scoring 28 off 20 already as he eyes a strong finish with Nakul Sharma.

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Goa Vs Uttar Pradesh Update!

Goa have taken the charge on Uttar Pradesh in match number 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The Goans have scored runs at a rate of 8.7 and have scored 132/5 in 15.1 overs. Arjun Tendulkar scored 28 off 22 from the opening position and Abhinav Tejrana smashed 70 off 32.

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Vs Nagaland Playing XIs

Nagaland: Jehu Anderson (WK), Johan Lalbiakkima, Joseph Lalthankhum (C), Sahil Sharma, Codanda Ajit Karthik, KC Cariappa, B Lalnunfela, K Vanrotlinga, Sumit Lama, Vanlahruailuanga

Mizoram: Rongsen Jonathan (C), Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Dega Nischal, Ronit More, Chetan Bist (WK), Hem Chetri, Saurav Kumar, Joshua Ozukum and Nagaho Chishi

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Vs Nagaland Toss Update

Nagaland won the toss and chose to bowl first.

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Playing XIs

Uttarakhand: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Chopra (WK), Kunal Chandela (C), Shashwat Dangwal, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Himanshu Bisht, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Arun Tiwari and Rajan Kumar

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (C), Karun Nair, Krishnan Shrijith (WK), Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Vidyadhar Patil

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Toss Update

Karnataka won the toss and chose to bowl first.

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Vs Services Playing XIs

Services: Gaurav Kochar, Harsh Vardhan, Mohit Ahlawat (C & WK), Vineet Dhankar, Arun Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Jayant Goyat, Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari and Vishal Gaur

Gujarat: Urvil Patel (C & WK), Aarya Desai, Abhishek Rajan Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Ripal Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Doshi and Arzan Nagwaswalla

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Vs Services Toss Update

Gujarat won the toss and chose to bowl first.

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh: Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey, Amandeep Khare (C), Ajay Mandal, Gagandeep Singh, Prateek Yadav, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Chandrakar (WK), Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal Sourabh Majumdar and Dev Aditya Singh

Vidarbha: Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey (C), Parth Rekhade, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Umesh Yadav, Varun Bisht, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod and Yash Kadam

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Toss And Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

Vidarbha have won the toss and have opted to field.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen Torment IND In Guwahati

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Goa, Services, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka Bat First

  3. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  4. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  5. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. Forest Department Deploys 20 Camera Traps After Suspected Tiger Attack Kills Woman in Nilgiris

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry