Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Goa, Services, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka Bat First

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. X/Gujarat Cricket Association

The first round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway as 20-over format returns to the domestic circuit. A total of 38 teams, including several IPL and Indian national cricket team stars, will go head-to-head in the shortest format of the game and clinch the title. The tournament is slated to be played from November 26 to December 18. Catch the live scores and updates of SMAT 2025's penultimate league-stage round here

LIVE UPDATES

26 Nov 2025, 10:22:49 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Goa Vs Uttar Pradesh Innings Break|GOA 172/9 (20)

26 Nov 2025, 10:22:07 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh Vs Vidarbha Update! It has been a tough start for Chhattisgarh, who have been able to score just 115 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Opener Aush Pandey departed for 31 off 25, Shashank Chandrakar scored just 16 while Punjab Kings fame Shashank Singh left the crease after smashing 34 off 22. Praateek Yadav and Ajay Mondal are currently out there with 5 overs to go.

26 Nov 2025, 10:16:34 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Services Vs Gujarat Update! Services opener Gaurav Kochar smashed 60 off 37, skipper Mohit Ahlawat had a score of 19 off 11 at a strike rate of over 170. With 4 overs to go and the score at 133/5, Arun Kumar is at the crease, scoring 28 off 20 already as he eyes a strong finish with Nakul Sharma.

26 Nov 2025, 09:48:30 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Goa Vs Uttar Pradesh Update! Goa have taken the charge on Uttar Pradesh in match number 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The Goans have scored runs at a rate of 8.7 and have scored 132/5 in 15.1 overs. Arjun Tendulkar scored 28 off 22 from the opening position and Abhinav Tejrana smashed 70 off 32.

26 Nov 2025, 09:30:03 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Vs Nagaland Playing XIs Nagaland: Jehu Anderson (WK), Johan Lalbiakkima, Joseph Lalthankhum (C), Sahil Sharma, Codanda Ajit Karthik, KC Cariappa, B Lalnunfela, K Vanrotlinga, Sumit Lama, Vanlahruailuanga Mizoram: Rongsen Jonathan (C), Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Dega Nischal, Ronit More, Chetan Bist (WK), Hem Chetri, Saurav Kumar, Joshua Ozukum and Nagaho Chishi

26 Nov 2025, 09:30:03 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Vs Nagaland Toss Update Nagaland won the toss and chose to bowl first.

26 Nov 2025, 09:26:09 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Playing XIs Uttarakhand: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Chopra (WK), Kunal Chandela (C), Shashwat Dangwal, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Himanshu Bisht, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Arun Tiwari and Rajan Kumar Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (C), Karun Nair, Krishnan Shrijith (WK), Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Vidyadhar Patil

26 Nov 2025, 09:22:55 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Toss Update Karnataka won the toss and chose to bowl first.

26 Nov 2025, 09:21:45 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Vs Services Playing XIs Services: Gaurav Kochar, Harsh Vardhan, Mohit Ahlawat (C & WK), Vineet Dhankar, Arun Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Jayant Goyat, Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari and Vishal Gaur Gujarat: Urvil Patel (C & WK), Aarya Desai, Abhishek Rajan Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Ripal Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Doshi and Arzan Nagwaswalla

26 Nov 2025, 09:18:04 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Vs Services Toss Update Gujarat won the toss and chose to bowl first.

26 Nov 2025, 09:17:16 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Playing XIs Chhattisgarh: Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey, Amandeep Khare (C), Ajay Mandal, Gagandeep Singh, Prateek Yadav, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Chandrakar (WK), Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal Sourabh Majumdar and Dev Aditya Singh Vidarbha: Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey (C), Parth Rekhade, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Umesh Yadav, Varun Bisht, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod and Yash Kadam