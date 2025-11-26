Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: Goa, Services, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka Bat First

SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Goa Vs Uttar Pradesh Innings Break|GOA 172/9 (20)
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh Vs Vidarbha Update!
It has been a tough start for Chhattisgarh, who have been able to score just 115 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Opener Aush Pandey departed for 31 off 25, Shashank Chandrakar scored just 16 while Punjab Kings fame Shashank Singh left the crease after smashing 34 off 22. Praateek Yadav and Ajay Mondal are currently out there with 5 overs to go.
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Services Vs Gujarat Update!
Services opener Gaurav Kochar smashed 60 off 37, skipper Mohit Ahlawat had a score of 19 off 11 at a strike rate of over 170. With 4 overs to go and the score at 133/5, Arun Kumar is at the crease, scoring 28 off 20 already as he eyes a strong finish with Nakul Sharma.
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Goa Vs Uttar Pradesh Update!
Goa have taken the charge on Uttar Pradesh in match number 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The Goans have scored runs at a rate of 8.7 and have scored 132/5 in 15.1 overs. Arjun Tendulkar scored 28 off 22 from the opening position and Abhinav Tejrana smashed 70 off 32.
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Vs Nagaland Playing XIs
Nagaland: Jehu Anderson (WK), Johan Lalbiakkima, Joseph Lalthankhum (C), Sahil Sharma, Codanda Ajit Karthik, KC Cariappa, B Lalnunfela, K Vanrotlinga, Sumit Lama, Vanlahruailuanga
Mizoram: Rongsen Jonathan (C), Sedezhalie Rupero, Imliwati Lemtur, Dega Nischal, Ronit More, Chetan Bist (WK), Hem Chetri, Saurav Kumar, Joshua Ozukum and Nagaho Chishi
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Mizoram Vs Nagaland Toss Update
Nagaland won the toss and chose to bowl first.
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Playing XIs
Uttarakhand: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Chopra (WK), Kunal Chandela (C), Shashwat Dangwal, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Himanshu Bisht, Akash Madhwal, Agrim Arun Tiwari and Rajan Kumar
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (C), Karun Nair, Krishnan Shrijith (WK), Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Vidyadhar Patil
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Uttarakhand Vs Karnataka Toss Update
Karnataka won the toss and chose to bowl first.
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Vs Services Playing XIs
Services: Gaurav Kochar, Harsh Vardhan, Mohit Ahlawat (C & WK), Vineet Dhankar, Arun Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Jayant Goyat, Abhishek Vivekanand Tiwari and Vishal Gaur
Gujarat: Urvil Patel (C & WK), Aarya Desai, Abhishek Rajan Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Ripal Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Doshi and Arzan Nagwaswalla
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Gujarat Vs Services Toss Update
Gujarat won the toss and chose to bowl first.
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Playing XIs
Chhattisgarh: Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey, Amandeep Khare (C), Ajay Mandal, Gagandeep Singh, Prateek Yadav, Ravi Kiran, Shashank Chandrakar (WK), Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal Sourabh Majumdar and Dev Aditya Singh
Vidarbha: Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey (C), Parth Rekhade, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Umesh Yadav, Varun Bisht, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod and Yash Kadam
SMAT 2025 Round 1 LIVE Scores: Toss And Playing XIs
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Vidarbha have won the toss and have opted to field.