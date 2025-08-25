Football

Juventus 2-0 Parma, Serie A: Old Lady Register Routine Victory

Canada forward Jonathan David scored in his Serie A debut to set Juventus on the way to a 2-0 win over Parma in their season opener on Sunday. David joined Juventus in July on a free transfer after his five-year contract at Lille expired. Juventus ended the match with 10 men after Andrea Cambiaso was sent off seven minutes from time but substitute Dusan Vlahovic doubled the Bianconeri’s lead moments later. The 25-year-old David scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 matches across all competitions for Lille last season.