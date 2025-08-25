Football

Everton 2-0 Brighton, Premier League: Toffees Beat Seagulls In New Stadium

Everton did get off the mark, though, beginning life in its new waterfront home at Bramley-Moore Dock with a 2-0 win over Brighton thanks to an impressive display by Jack Grealish. In his first start for Everton, Grealish showed glimpses of the player who once was the poster boy of English soccer. The England forward, who is on loan from Manchester City in a bid to resurrect his career, dribbled into the area and crossed for fellow winger Iliman Ndiaye to volley home the first goal of a new era for Everton following the team’s emotional departure from Goodison Park, its long-time home. Coincidentally, Ndiaye also scored the last goal at Goodison in May. By providing a layoff for James Garner to drive home Everton’s second goal from outside the area, Grealish grabbed a second assist of the game — as many as he managed in total across the past two Premier League seasons at City.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Jack Grealish
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's Jack Grealish walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_James Garner
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's James Garner celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_ Jan Paul van Hecke
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke guards Everton's Jack Grealish during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Fabian Huerzeler
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler gives instructions during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Jack Grealish
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's Jack Grealish in action during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, and Brighton's Carlos Baleba jump for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Carlos Baleba
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, and Brighton's Carlos Baleba jump for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Mats Wieffer
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Brighton's Mats Wieffer receives a yellow card during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Jake OBrien
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's Jake O'Brien, left, and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Jake OBrien
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Everton's Jake O'Brien, right, and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 2 Everton vs Brighton_Everton stadium
English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans pack the new Everton stadium Hill Dickinson Stadium is seen before the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brightonnd in Liverpool, England.

