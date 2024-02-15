Explained: What Are Electoral Bonds And How Does Supreme Court's Verdict Impact Political Funding?

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme, terming it “unconstitutional”. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heading the five-judge bench, observed that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of freedom of speech and expression.

A top court bench comprising CJI Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounced two separate but unanimous verdicts in the case. "Information about funding of political parties is essential for the effective exercise of the choice of voting," the CJI said, stressing on the importance of open governance. The court has ordered the State Bank of India to disclose to the Election Commission the names of the contributors to the six-year-old scheme and details of the EBs purchased since April 12, 2019, to date.