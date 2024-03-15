Electoral Bond Data Reveals Startling Facts But Leaves Donor-Recipient Link To Speculations

“Though SBI has hidden Bond numbers from the info, some of donors and parties match can be guessed. Most donations seem a quid pro quo,” Bhushan wrote.

One of the most startling revelations was that Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd purchased bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore. They started purchasing bonds on October 21, 2020, starting with Rs 60 crore, and followed it up with another Rs 90 crore on October 27. Thereafter, in April 2021, when assembly elections were going on in five states, they purchased bonds worth another Rs 109 crore. Thereafter, they purchased bonds worth Rs 30 crore on July 7 and Rs 195 crore on October 5 in 2021.