As The Supreme Court Orders Electoral Bonds To Be Made Public, Here Are Other Recent Verdicts That Stirred Debate

On Electoral Bonds Scheme

In a landmark verdict on February 15, a five-judge constitution bench comprising CJI Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them, and the recipients by March 13.

Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for State Bank of India had sought an extension of three months citing the lengthy process of matching the details of donors with the donee. However, the court said that it had not directed the bank to do that but simply to “open the sealed cover, collate the details and give the information to the Election Commission.”

The EB scheme, notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations — the norm earlier followed by political parties — to bring in “transparency” in political funding, and curb black money circulation.