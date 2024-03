As The Supreme Court Orders Electoral Bonds To Be Made Public, Here Are Other Recent Verdicts That Stirred Debate

On Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners

On February 13, the Supreme Court to pass any interim orders staying the operation of the new law by the Union government on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. Despite the top court’s order in March last year directing the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and the CJI to be on the panel to pick CEC and ECs, the Union government had dropped the Chief Justice from the list.

According to the law it passed, "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of — (a) the Prime Minister — Chairperson; (b) the Leader of Opposition in the House of the People — Member; (c) a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister — Member."

Challenging this, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), highlighted that the general elections were near and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey was retiring. What came as a surprise to many, a few weeks later, Election Commissioner Arun Goel also resigned, just days before the dates for Lok Sabha elections were expected to be announced. As of now, the Supreme Court has posted the matter for hearing in April again.