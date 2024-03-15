Election Commission Releases Electoral Bonds Data After Supreme Court's Rap, But Does It Solve Transparency Issue?

At the time of the SC's judgement last month, it was assumed widely that the SBI will be required to disclose who donated to which political party, but the SC clarified in the hearing on Monday that it was not the case. The SBI sought the extension of the deadline for the submission of the data over the same assumption by arguing that the datasets were separate and more time was needed for them to be collated. CJI Chandrachud then clarified that the two datasets did not have to be correlated and the two datasets were to be provided separately.