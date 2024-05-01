Try The Fish, Sam!

And who is this Congress advisor Modi was referring to, ushering in such groundbreaking tax reforms? It was the good old Sam Pitroda—one of the few gents who dyes his French beard jet black and leaves his hair snow white—a relic in the Congress as the STD/PCO booths he is credited with spreading all over the country, and currently leader of the Indian Overseas Congress, sitting somewhere in Illinois. Sam, who? Many in the Congress asked before they hurried to dissociate themselves with the statement. Dutifully, all the websites did explainers on ‘What is Inheritance Tax?’ and ‘Who Is Sam Pitroda?’ Is Inheritance Tax the most burning issue in these elections, will any party dare to introduce it if elected to power, least of all the Congress, with its wealth of inheritance? Just before this, the nation’s eyes were glued on Tejashwi Yadav’s plate of fried fish. There was righteous indignation that he was chomping on fish during the Navaratri festival, at least in what’s called the cow belt region, as nobody much cares for this fasting period in the east or the south. To mend his non-sanskari ways, Tejashwi promptly released another video on X that showed him eating oranges. I am sure there were explainers on the importance of fasting, benefits of omega-3 acid in fish and immunity-boosting abilities of oranges.