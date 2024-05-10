Can The Pawars Survive The House Of Cards?

According to Milind Kathe, Kathewadi’s deputy sarpanch, Ajit conveyed to the senior Pawar that he must lead the party and that workers were ready to follow his directives. Kathewadi is the Pawar family’s ancestral village. “Dada has given his all to grow and make the party’s footprint bigger. He has nurtured the party and constituency. If out of 54 MLAs, 42 have gone with him, it means they must have seen something right in going with Ajit Pawar.” Kathe said party workers on the ground believed it was unfair for dada to take orders from Supriya tai. “She neither goes on the ground, nor does she know our names and faces, the way dada does.”