Us vs Them

It has been worrisome to see mutually exclusive political camps and these strange fabrications by the highly partisan media that needs to undergo a refresher course in journalism to know that facts are sacred and democratic dissent isn’t a crime. Journalists, secularists, atheists, liberals and rationalists have faced everything from defamation to imprisonment. Self-censorship is the norm and questioning the ruling party and its leaders is seen as being anti-national and you might face consequences. I shouldn’t be saying any of this, but one gets tired of being too careful about everything while we witness the extreme polarisation that has become the norm with the disenfranchisement of religious minorities in this country, particularly the Muslims, who have been accused of everything—from giving birth to more children to altering the demographic composition of India and marrying Hindu girls under the ‘love-jihad’ project. This rhetoric has been picked up by the media, further legitimised and disseminated.