Andhra Biryani Of Local Spices: A Battle Of Choice Beyond Ideology

Others too have benefitted from these schemes on a day-to-day basis. Rajendra Vempa of Seethampeta village in Nellore district says his family gets rice free of cost. They have to pay for daal, cooking oil and sugar, but it’s about a third less than the market rates. “Government volunteers come to our village and deliver the ration,” he says. In Kovvalli village, about an hour away from Vijayawada, V Anitha, 35, is hard at work at around 9 pm in her milk-testing unit. Narasamma, who has two cows, has come with about a litre of milk. Anitha takes a sample in a vial and puts it in a machine which tests the fat content. The machine reads a count of seven. For this fat content, Narasamma will get Rs 56 per litre. The maximum fat content reading goes up to 13, which means the milk has very little water, and the price per litre is Rs 104. “This is a scheme started by Reddy in association with the Amul cooperative. The money is paid directly to the farmer’s account,” says Anitha. She works two shifts in the morning and evening and gets paid Rs 10,000 per month.