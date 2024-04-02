Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh

However, disagreements arose within the Congress party, to which both the father and son belonged, regarding Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to conduct an odarpu yatra (condolence tour) to meet families mourning after his father’s death. This internal strife ultimately led to Jagan Mohan Reddy's departure from the Congress party in 2010. Subsequently, he founded the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), dedicated to achieving his father's vision.