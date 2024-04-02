Elections

Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy founded the YSRCP party in 2011 to further his late father's legacy in the southern state

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy addresses a public gathering Photo: PTI
On September 2, 2009, sitting Andhra Pradesh CM and popular mass leader Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, died in a helicopter crash. His death sent shockwaves across the state and plunged the people into deep mourning. It was after his death that his son Jagan Mohan Reddy took on the responsibility to further his father's legacy.

However, disagreements arose within the Congress party, to which both the father and son belonged, regarding Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to conduct an odarpu yatra (condolence tour) to meet families mourning after his father’s death. This internal strife ultimately led to Jagan Mohan Reddy's departure from the Congress party in 2010. Subsequently, he founded the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), dedicated to achieving his father's vision.

March 12, 2011: The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) was formed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

May 2012: Reddy was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.

June 2012: YSRCP swept the state assembly by-polls, winning 15 out of 18 seats contested, despite Reddy being in jail.

September 2013: Reddy was released from jail after about 16 months.

May 2014: The Telugu Desam Party led by N. Chandrababu Naidu won a majority of the 175 seats in the residual Andhra Pradesh, in the state polls, following its bifurcation. The YSRCP won 70 seats.

May 2019: YSRCP won the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections in a landslide, securing 151 of the 175 seats. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the state’s Chief Minister. The party also swept the Lok Sabha polls. Winning 22 out of 25 state seats.

March 2021: YSRCP won the urban body elections by winning 73 out of 75 municipalities and 11 out of 12 municipal corporations.

April to June 2024: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for both Lok Sabha and state elections with the YSRCP, led by Reddy, poised to make significant strides in the upcoming poll season.

