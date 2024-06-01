Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy, popularly known as Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a dynamic and influential politician from India who emerged as a significant figure in Indian politics.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was born into a politically active family. His father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was a prominent political leader and served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. This early exposure to politics played a crucial role in shaping Jagan Mohan Reddy's interest and passion for public service.

He pursued his higher education in Hyderabad and completed his Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree. Despite his privileged background, Jagan Mohan Reddy has always prioritized the needs and concerns of the common people, which reflects in his political career.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's political journey began when he joined the Indian National Congress (INC), the same party his father was associated with. He was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Kadapa constituency in 2009. His early years in politics were marked by his efforts to carry forward his father's legacy and work towards the development of Andhra Pradesh.

However, in 2011, due to differences within the party, Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to form his own political party, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The party was founded on the principles of social justice, equality, and inclusive development. Under his leadership, YSRCP quickly gained popularity and emerged as a formidable force in Andhra Pradesh politics.

In 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP to a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, promising to usher in a new era of governance and development in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision for Andhra Pradesh is centered around the concept of 'Navaratnalu' or 'Nine Gems'. These nine welfare schemes aim to address various socio-economic issues and improve the quality of life for the people of Andhra Pradesh. Some of the key initiatives under Navaratnalu include: