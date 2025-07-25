IND Vs ENG Highlights, 4th Test Day 3: Bowlers Dig Deep To Bring India Back But Hosts Post 544/7 At Stumps; Lead By 186

India vs England 4th Test: India's Mohammed Siraj, right, call for third umpire's review for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, center, during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Here are the highlights of the third day of the fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday, 25 July 2025. STUMPS, Day 3! England dominated proceedings with Joe Root’s 38th Test ton, which also made him the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Ben Stokes, already with a five-for, returned after cramps to remain unbeaten on 77 as England piled up 544/7, leading India by 186 runs. A long, tough day for India, who now face a testing second innings on a pitch showing uneven bounce. LIVE UPDATES 25 Jul 2025, 12:26:45 pm IST India Vs England Live Score: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the third day of the India vs England 4th Test match. Play gets underway at 3:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, so stay tuned for pre-match updates. 25 Jul 2025, 12:26:45 pm IST India Vs England Live Score: Scorecard View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) 25 Jul 2025, 12:45:56 pm IST India Vs England Live Score: Win Probability According to Google, England have a 71% chance of winning the fourth Test match, with India's win probability standing at just 10%. There's also a 19% chance of the match ending in a draw. 25 Jul 2025, 01:13:43 pm IST India Vs England Live Score: Pathan Hails Pant When you represent your country at any level, that’s the kind of courage and fighting spirit you show. Hats off to Rishabh Pant for walking out to bat despite the injury. 🇮🇳💪 #RishabhPant #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/oQbUAStA7D — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 24, 2025 25 Jul 2025, 01:31:08 pm IST India Vs England Live Score: Will It Rain Today? As per Google, there is a 25% chance of precipitation at Manchester during the India vs England 4th Test. Read the full weather report. 25 Jul 2025, 02:13:46 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: Root At Cusp Of History Joe Root has the chance of etching his name in Test cricket history today. The English batter currently has 13,270 career Test runs, putting him fifth on the list of players with most runs in the longest format. However, he has the chance of overtaking Rahul Dravid (13,288), Jacques Kallis (13,289), and even possibly Ricky Ponting (13,378) today. Only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) remains ahead at the top of the list. 25 Jul 2025, 02:41:11 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: Shubman Vs Zak To Continue? Indian captain Shubman Gill had an animated spat with England opener Zak Crawley. Gill accused the batter of coming to the crease "90 seconds late". During the match, Gill used some choice words towards Crawley, and the latter later clarified that he waited for the umpires to come out before taking his place between the wickets. Fans will be hoping to see some sparks fly in day three of the Test match as well, which starts in less than an hour. 25 Jul 2025, 03:03:18 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: India Secure Rishabh Pant Replacement With Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan out with injuries, India have called up Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan to the squad. The 29-year-old is waiting for visa approval, and could be in line to make his Test debut later in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. 25 Jul 2025, 03:26:52 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: Starting Soon! Wasim Akram rings the bell at Old Trafford, and England's Ollie Pope and Joe Root are coming out on the crease. The match is starting soon. 25 Jul 2025, 03:35:25 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 227/2 (47) Two runs from today's opening over by Shardul Thakur, and Joe Root got a quick double to get himself going. India need an early breakthrough. 25 Jul 2025, 03:48:54 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 240/2 (50) Three boundaries in the last two overs, as both Root and Pope are trying to attack the pacers early on. Bright early start from England. 25 Jul 2025, 03:58:58 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 244/2 (52) India lose an appeal after Siraj's delivery hits Root on the pads. The bowler gives out a big shout for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. India review, but the replays show that the ball would have missed leg stump. Poor review from the visitors, with just one left. 25 Jul 2025, 04:18:11 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 253/2 (56) A big chance goes begging for India! Mohammed Siraj’s delivery kicks awkwardly off a length, forcing Joe Root into a hesitant push towards backward point. A moment of confusion with Ollie Pope sees Root stranded halfway, but while Ravindra Jadeja pounces on the ball and fires a throw to the non-striker’s end, there’s no backup at the stumps from mid-off or mid-on. Root survives, and to rub salt in the wound, the single brings up the 50-run partnership for England’s third wicket. 25 Jul 2025, 04:36:43 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 266/2 (59) A wicketless first hour for India, but their bowlers have shown improved discipline and tighter lines compared to yesterday. England have steadily progressed to 266/2 after 59 overs, reducing the deficit to just 92 runs. Ollie Pope and Joe Root have looked composed and untroubled, rotating the strike effectively while punishing loose deliveries. Root, with his trademark calmness, has now climbed to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. 25 Jul 2025, 05:01:41 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 290/2 (65) Mohammed Siraj let his emotions get the better of him in a needless display of aggression. When Ollie Pope nudged one towards midwicket and set off for a single, Siraj had no chance of affecting a run-out with Joe Root comfortably making his ground. Yet, he hurled the ball back with unnecessary force while Dhruv Jurel was still behind the stumps, risking overthrows and a needless lapse in discipline. This came right after Anshul Kamboj had built pressure with a tidy over to Pope, making Siraj’s outburst all the more avoidable. 25 Jul 2025, 05:24:25 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 323/2 (72) Joe Root continues to etch his name among the greats of Test cricket, bringing up his 67th half-century with a trademark blend of composure and fluency. The England maestro, who now trails only Sachin Tendulkar (68) for most Test fifties, also extended his tally of 50+ scores to 104 — second only to Tendulkar’s 119. Root’s latest fifty once again highlights why he remains the World No. 1 Test batter. 25 Jul 2025, 05:37:14 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 332/2 (74) Lunch England dominated the morning session on Day 3 at Old Trafford, reaching 332/2 at lunch and cutting India’s lead to just 26 runs. Joe Root and Ollie Pope were in complete control, stitching an unbroken 135-run stand for the third wicket. Root, who brought up his 67th Test fifty, also surpassed Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to climb to third on the all-time run-scorers list in Tests, remaining unbeaten on 63. Pope looked equally assured, heading into the break on 70*. India’s bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs despite starting with discipline, with their lines and lengths wavering as the session progressed. The second new ball, due in six overs, will be India’s best chance to break this strong partnership. 25 Jul 2025, 06:20:35 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 341/3 (77) Washington Sundar provides the much-needed breakthrough for India! A lovely flighted delivery at 93 kmph drifts away from Ollie Pope, who pushes at it away from his body and gets a thick outside edge. KL Rahul takes a sharp low catch at first slip to dismiss Pope for 71. Sundar’s drift does the trick, ending the mammoth partnership and giving India a lifeline. 25 Jul 2025, 06:33:27 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 349/4 (80.1) Brilliant bowling from Washington Sundar! Persisting with the old ball proves to be a masterstroke as he strikes again, this time removing Harry Brook. A beautifully flighted delivery drifts away, drawing Brook out of his crease, but he fails to reach the pitch and is beaten on the outside edge. Dhruv Jurel whips off the bails in a flash. Two quick wickets for Sundar — India are roaring back into the contest! 25 Jul 2025, 06:53:00 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 361/4 (87) Joe Root’s firm punch to Jadeja leveled the scores at 358, and with a flick through square leg off the next over, England have taken the lead. Despite losing two quick wickets, they remain well-placed at 4 down. Washington Sundar has found a nice rhythm, especially testing Ben Stokes’ discomfort against spin, while Shubman Gill holds off on taking the new ball, backing his spinners to keep the pressure on. 25 Jul 2025, 07:18:46 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 394/4 (92) England have moved to 394/4, taking a 36-run lead with Joe Root just two runs away from a brilliant century on 98*. Root, alongside skipper Ben Stokes, is steadying the innings after Washington Sundar’s double strike post-lunch removed Pope and Brook. India have taken the second new ball, eyeing quick breakthroughs. 25 Jul 2025, 07:39:33 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 409/4 (96) Joe Root brings up his 38th Test century with a graceful glance off Anshul Kamboj, sending the ball to the fine-leg fence. This is Root’s 23rd hundred on home soil, his 12th against India, and his second in 2025, further cementing his stature as the world’s No. 1 Test batter. It has been a record-breaking knock — Root now holds the record for most centuries against India in Tests, surpassing Steven Smith’s tally of 11. 25 Jul 2025, 08:02:12 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 424/4 (99) Mohammed Siraj appears to be in some discomfort as he signals toward the dressing room, possibly indicating an issue with his leg. He was seen hobbling to his right during his follow-through and has now walked off the field for further assessment. Karun Nair has come in as his substitute fielder. 25 Jul 2025, 08:11:50 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 432/4 (101) Joe Root etched his name further into cricketing history on Day 3 at Old Trafford as he surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. With a deft single guided down to deep backward point, Root moved to 13,379* runs, overtaking Ponting’s tally of 13,378. The Manchester crowd rose to its feet, giving the World No. 1 Test batter a rousing reception for yet another monumental achievement. Now, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, with 15,921 runs, stands ahead of Root on the all-time list — a testament to the Englishman’s remarkable consistency and greatness. 25 Jul 2025, 08:24:38 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 433/4 (102) Tea England head into Tea firmly in control at 433/4, leading India by 75 runs. Joe Root’s masterclass continued as he brought up his 38th Test century – also his 12th against India – while forging an unbroken 84-run stand with Ben Stokes. India had a brief resurgence after lunch, with Washington Sundar striking twice in quick succession to remove Ollie Pope (71) and Harry Brook (3). However, Root and Stokes steadied the ship, with Root surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history. The visitors, despite taking the second new ball, failed to find breakthroughs as England dominated the session. 25 Jul 2025, 08:50:41 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 443/4 (105) India’s biggest weapon, Jasprit Bumrah, is struggling to find his rhythm as inconsistent lengths and a niggling ankle pain hamper his effectiveness. To add to India’s woes, Mohammed Siraj is also not at his best, leaving the visitors with limited firepower in their pace attack. With both frontline seamers under pressure, India’s bowling struggles have deepened, giving England a golden opportunity to extend their dominance in Manchester. 25 Jul 2025, 09:15:06 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 462/4 (110) On a day dominated by Joe Root’s records, there’s a stat that both teams can take pride in — the partnership between Ben Stokes and Root is the 15th 100-run stand of this series. Remarkably, in the 21st century, only the 2002 India-England series has witnessed more century partnerships in England, with 16. This underlines just how dominant batting has been in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. 25 Jul 2025, 09:42:17 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 495/4 (117) Oh, hang on! A twist in the tale as England captain Ben Stokes walks off the field, visibly struggling with cramps after a gritty knock. His long stay at the crease and the heat have clearly taken their toll. With Stokes retiring hurt, Jamie Smith strides out to bat at No. 7, looking to continue England’s charge. 25 Jul 2025, 09:55:17 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 499/5 (119) STUMPED! Ravindra Jadeja strikes right after the drinks break, removing the set Joe Root for a majestic 150. A beautifully flighted delivery outside off grips and turns sharply, luring Root forward as he looks to drive. Beaten on the outside edge, his back foot drags out of the crease, and Dhruv Jurel whips the bails off in a flash. The third umpire confirms the dismissal, and Root walks back to a standing ovation for his brilliant knock. 25 Jul 2025, 10:15:37 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 515/6 (124.1) EDGED AND TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah finally gets his first wicket of the match with a sharp delivery outside off that straightens after pitching. Jamie Smith, with no foot movement, pokes at it and gets a thick edge to Dhruv Jurel, who dives forward to take a clean low catch. The third umpire confirms it carried, and Smith departs for a low score. A crucial breakthrough for India, and a smart bowling change by Shubman Gill pays off immediately. 25 Jul 2025, 10:42:26 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 528/7 (129.1) BOWLED HIM! Mohammed Siraj finally gets his reward and celebrates with a trademark ‘SIUU’ in Manchester! Coming over the wicket, he delivers a good-length ball around off that jagged back sharply and stayed low. Chris Woakes, looking to defend, gets a bottom edge and the ball crashes into the stumps. A much-needed breakthrough for India as England lose their seventh wicket. 25 Jul 2025, 11:24:11 pm IST IND Vs ENG Live Score: England 544/7 (Stumps) England firmly in control after a banner day in Manchester. Joe Root etched his name deeper in history, becoming the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket while bringing up his 38th Test century — a masterclass of poise and precision. Ben Stokes, already with a five-for to his name in this match, returned after battling cramps to remain unbeaten on 77, eyeing a memorable hundred. England finished the day at a commanding 544/7, leading India by 186 runs. For India, it was a gruelling day in the field, with only a few late breakthroughs offering respite. The pitch is starting to show variable bounce, and the visitors will need a strong batting effort in the second innings to stay alive in the game.