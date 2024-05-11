In Nandigram's Election Battleground, Memories Of Massacre Continue To Haunt The Locals

The local people believe that corruption has taken firm root in Bengal’s political parties. “The local leaders will steal a new slipper if they hear a family has bought new slippers. Families that are in dire need of a job must beg for decades, while families of these local leaders get as many as 5-6 jobs. From Cyclone Amphan relief funds to local resources, they have stolen everything,” says Pabitra. Sukumar echoes similar sentiments, “It is only because of our netri that we have hope. The local leaders are inefficient and corrupt. We have not been able to talk to her over the last few years, but if she comes here in the next few days, we will surely talk to her, and she will do the needful.”