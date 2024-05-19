Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 49 Constituencies Across 8 States To Vote In Phase 5 | Check Full List

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 - Key Candidates

In the phase five polls, the crucial seats of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh will be casting their ballots.

Amongst the key candidates are Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, BJP Leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. Along with these leaders, here is the list of the key candidates for phase five -