Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 49 Constituencies Across 8 States To Vote In Phase 5 | Check Full List

As the polling for the general elections nears its end, a total of 49 constituencies across eight states will be heading to the polls to choose their candidates during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Read below to know which constituencies are voting and the key candidates.

PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 49 Constituencies Across 8 States To Vote In Phase 5 | Check Full List Photo: PTI
info_icon

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to begin on Monday. As the polling for the general elections nears its end, a total of 49 constituencies across eight states will be heading to the polls to choose their candidates.

The voting across all 49 seats is scheduled to begin at 7 AM. Polling usually concludes at 5 PM, but due to the rising temperatures, the timings have been extended till 6 PM for the 2024 general elections.

For the fifth phase, voting will be conducted for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five each in Bihar and Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: List of Constituencies Heading To The Polls

Maharashtra

  • Mumbai North

  • Mumbai North-West

  • Mumbai North-East

  • Mumbai North-Central

  • Mumbai South-Central

  • Mumbai South

  • Thane

  • Kalyan

  • Palghar

  • Dhule

  • Dindori

  • Nashik

  • Bhiwandi

Uttar Pradesh

  • Lucknow

  • Amethi

  • Raebareli

  • Mohanlalganj

  • Jalaun

  • Jhansi

  • Hamirpur

  • Banda

  • Kaushambi

  • Fatehpur

  • Gonda

  • Barabanki

  • Faizabad

  • Kaiserganj

West Bengal

  • Howrah

  • Hooghly

  • Arambagh

  • Bangaon

  • Barrackpur

  • Srerampur

  • Uluberia

Bihar

  • Muzaffarpur

  • Madhubani

  • Hajipur

  • Sitamarhi

  • Saran

Odisha

  • Bargarh

  • Sundargarh

  • Bolangir

  • Kandhamal

  • Aska

Jharkhand

  • Chatra

  • Kodarma

  • Hazaribagh

Jammu and Kashmir

  • Baramulla

Ladakh

  • Ladakh

As per the Election Commission of India, around 695 candidates will be fighting for votes across these 49 constituencies. EC finalized this count after scrutinising the 1,586 nomination forms filed. Of this, 749 of the forms were deemed valid after the May 3 deadline.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 - Key Candidates

In the phase five polls, the crucial seats of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh will be casting their ballots.

Amongst the key candidates are Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, BJP Leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. Along with these leaders, here is the list of the key candidates for phase five -

  • Brij Bhushan's son - Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj

  • RJD leader and daughter former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad - Rohini Acharya from Saran

  • Chirag Paswan from Hajipur

  • Union minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North

  • National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah from Baramulla.

Phases sic and seven of the Lok Sabha Polls will be conducted on May 25 and June 1, respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.

