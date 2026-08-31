Kichcha Sudeep Backs Yash And Toxic At Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Launch

Kichcha Sudeep confirmed his return as host for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 during a press conference on Sunday.
Sudeep defended his public support for Yash and director Geetu Mohandas's film Toxic, calling it an effort to stand by fellow Kannadigas and Kannada cinema.
The actor commended Yash's conviction to attempt an unconventional story rather than pursuing a formulaic follow-up to his previous blockbuster.
Actor Kichcha Sudeep will return as host of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13. At the show's press conference on Sunday (August 30), his support for Yash and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups also drew attention.
When asked about his social media post on Toxic, Sudeep said he was speaking as a fellow Kannadiga and as someone who stands by Kannada cinema. “That was my stand to my colleague, a fellow Kannadiga, Kannada cinema and the Kannada effort behind the film,” Sudeep said.
Online users noticed Sudeep's recent message is a clear backing for Yash after the gangster drama drew divided reactions.
Sudeep supports Toxic
Sharing his thoughts on X in a recent post, Sudeep wrote, “Just want to say this, Yash, you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster (sic).”
He added, “It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this. Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning (sic).”
The actor lauded Yash's bold creative choices. He commended his peer for avoiding a routine mass entertainer after KGF. Speaking to reporters, Sudeep reaffirmed his backing for a fellow artist and the regional team behind Toxic.
Sudeep on his film career
Questions over his cinema career have resurfaced. Sudeep steps into Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 without a single theatrical release this year, triggering fresh speculation about his movie schedule.
He clarified that staying away from big screens does not reflect diminishing dedication to movies. “Nobody bleeds more than me when I don’t have a film release,” he said.
He is currently busy shooting for Billa Ranga Baashaa, with director Anup Bhandari. It might release in the last quarter of 2027.