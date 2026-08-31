Javed Akhtar ‘Proud’ As Shabana Azmi Joins CJP Protests: ‘Old Shabana Has Woken Up’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The lyricist reflected on his wife’s long history of activism and said the “old Shabana” had returned when her conscience called.

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Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar Proud Of Shabana Azmi Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Javed Akhtar said he was proud of Shabana Azmi’s CJP protest participation.

  • Shabana Azmi joined student protests after receiving no response to concerns.

  • The actor has participated in protests and activism for several decades.

Javed Akhtar has said he is “proud” of Shabana Azmi for joining the recent CJP protests in Delhi, where students gathered over the alleged NEET paper leak. The veteran actor was among the few members of the film industry who physically participated in the demonstrations. Reflecting on her decision, Akhtar said he immediately recognised the activist he had known for decades.

Speaking on Let's Talk With DevnaG, Akhtar said Shabana’s decision to travel to Delhi came from her conscience. According to him, she called him while he was in London and told him that she felt she had to join the protests.

Javed Akhtar On Shabana Azmi’s CJP Protest

Akhtar said that when Shabana told him she could not stay away from the protests, he knew that she had made up her mind. The lyricist said the “old Shabana” had woken up and added that nobody could stop her once her conscience had pushed her to act.

He was quoted as saying, “She called me when I was in London to tell me she’s going to Delhi for the protests. When she told me, I knew she would. It’s the call of the conscience.”

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Akhtar also recalled that activism was a significant part of Shabana's life even when their relationship was developing. He said he had previously gone to police stations to bail her out and remembered her participation in hunger strikes and other demonstrations.

Shabana reportedly suffered an asthma attack after tear gas was used during the Delhi protests. She was later diagnosed with H1N1, which prevented her from joining another student demonstration in Mumbai.

Why Javed Akhtar Says He Is ‘Proud’ Of Shabana Azmi

Akhtar said fear has never been absent from such situations, but there are moments when people must overcome it and speak openly.

He was quoted as saying that when a person's conscience is “pushed against the wall”, there comes a point when they have to act or risk being unable to face themselves.

Before travelling to Delhi, Shabana and Akhtar had reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the concerns of the protesting students be addressed. After receiving no response beyond an acknowledgement, Shabana decided to join the demonstrations herself.

Shabana Azmi’s Long History Of Protests And Activism

The CJP protests are only the latest chapter in Shabana Azmi’s long association with activism. One of her most remembered demonstrations took place in 1993, when she joined slum residents at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai protesting against the demolition of their homes.

Azmi was arrested along with 16 others and reportedly refused to seek bail. She was even taken from custody to perform in the play Tumhari Amrita before Javed Akhtar eventually secured her release.

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Over the years, Shabana has continued to speak out on issues concerning housing rights, women's rights, communal harmony and social justice. Her recent return to the streets, then, appears to be less of a reinvention and more of a continuation of the activist Javed says he has known all along.

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