Prakash Raj Event Disrupted In Dharwad As Protesters Smear Ink On Actor’s Poster

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Police intervened at the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha venue and detained several protesters.

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Prakash Raj Event Disrupted
Prakash Raj Event Disrupted In Dharwad Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj's Dharwad event witnessed protests outside the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha.

  • Protesters allegedly smeared ink on Prakash Raj's poster and tore it.

  • Police intervened as organisers staged a counter-protest outside the event venue.

Prakash Raj's event in Dharwad witnessed tense scenes after members of Hindu organisations and some BJP workers allegedly attempted to disrupt the actor's appearance at a programme in Karnataka. Protesters tried to surround Prakash Raj outside the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha venue, while his poster was allegedly smeared with ink and later torn.

Prakash Raj was scheduled to participate in the Manushyatvadege Samudaya Jatha programme, described as an event centred on humanity and social issues. Those protesting outside the venue claimed that the actor could make remarks they considered anti-Hindu during his appearance.

Prakash Raj Poster Smeared With Ink During Dharwad Protest

The situation reportedly escalated when a group of youths attempted to enter the venue and surround the actor. Police personnel intervened and prevented the protesters from forcing their way inside, with several people reportedly detained following brief confrontations.

Tensions rose further when two youths allegedly smeared ink on a banner featuring Prakash that had been put up outside the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha. The protesters also allegedly tore the flex as part of their demonstration.

According to reports, several protesters resisted being taken away by police and were heard shouting that they would not leave.

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Organisers Stage Counter-Protest Outside Venue

The incident prompted a strong response from the organisers of the programme. Opposing the alleged disruption, they staged a road protest outside the venue, sitting on the street and raising slogans against the RSS, including “RSS Go Back”.

The event comes amid Raj's continued involvement in public and political debates. The actor-filmmaker recently announced that civil society organisations in Karnataka would hold an “Election Commission Chalo” campaign in Bengaluru.

The campaign is being organised to oppose the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and raise concerns about alleged problems with the exercise. Raj questioned the deletion of voters listed as absent or permanently shifted, arguing that eligible voters should be allowed to establish their status.

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On the professional front, Prakash Raj will next be seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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