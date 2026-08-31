Om Ka Hari Release Date Announced As Soni Razdan-Anshuman Jha Film Nears Theatres

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The film's release date has been announced, with Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav leading a family dramedy about a father and son whose relationship is shaped by conflict, humour and unspoken affection.

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Om Ka Hari
Om Ka Hari Release Date Announced Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Om Ka Hari brings a father and son’s complicated relationship to cinemas.

  • Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha lead the upcoming family dramedy.

  • Asha Bhosle's final recorded film song will feature in Om Ka Hari.

Om Ka Hari release date has finally been announced. The upcoming family dramedy stars Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav and centres on the complicated relationship between a father and his son. Directed by Harish Vyas, the film promises to explore family conflict and affection with a touch of humour.dan

What Is Om Ka Hari About?

Om Ka Hari follows Hari Prasad Sharma and his son Om Prasad Sharma, whose contrasting personalities and differences often lead to friction. However, their relationship is also rooted in warmth and a love that neither seems particularly good at expressing.

The makers announced the news by unveiling a new poster on Instagram. Sharing the artwork, they wrote, “Warning People in this family are not as close as they appear,” while confirming that the film is heading to cinemas later this month.

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Along with Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav, the film features Samta Sudiksha and Ayesha Kapur in important roles.

The film marks the third collaboration between director Harish Vyas and Jha after Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele.

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Harish Vyas On Completing His Trilogy Of Love

Om Ka Hari also completes Vyas' trilogy exploring different forms of love. While Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain examined a long-married couple and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele explored friendship, the new film turns its attention towards a father-son relationship.

In a statement, Vyas said all three films explored love and the things people often struggle to express. He described Om Ka Hari as the most personal and universal of the three, focusing on a father and son who love each other deeply but have forgotten how to say it.

Asha Bhosle's Final Recorded Film Song

The film's soundtrack will feature music by Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar and Paresh Pahuja, among others. Bhosle's last recorded film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, is scheduled to be released on September 8, coinciding with her birth anniversary.

Om Ka Hari has previously screened at festivals including Stuttgart, IFFM Melbourne and CSAFF. Its Indian premiere was held at the Closing Gala of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

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Produced by First Ray Films, Om Ka Hari will be released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

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