Tovino Thomas Warns Fans About Email Scam As Someone Impersonates Him Online

Tovino Thomas warned fans about an alleged scammer impersonating him online.
The Malayalam actor urged people not to share information or money.
Tovino Thomas asked recipients to report suspicious emails as spam immediately.
In the name of Tovino Thomas, scam concerns have surfaced after the Malayalam actor warned fans about someone allegedly impersonating him through an email address. The actor took to Instagram to flag the unauthorised account and urged people to remain cautious while dealing with any communication claiming to come from him.
Sharing an “IMPORTANT NOTICE - IMPERSONATION ALERT” on Instagram Stories, Tovino Thomas said someone was falsely using his identity to send emails to multiple people. He clarified that the email address being used was not associated with him and that nobody had been authorised to communicate on his behalf through it.
Tovino Thomas Flags Fake Email Account
In his statement, Tovino warned people against engaging with messages sent from the flagged address. He requested recipients not to respond to emails, share personal information, click on links, or make payments based on requests made through the account.
The actor also asked anyone who receives such communication to report it as spam or phishing and delete it immediately. He urged his followers to share the warning with others who may have received emails from the impersonator so that they do not become victims of the alleged scam.
Tovino further stressed the importance of verifying the source of any communication before responding to someone claiming to represent him.
Tovino Thomas' Recent Work And Upcoming Projects
The actor has remained busy with films across Malayalam cinema in recent years. He was seen in Pallichattambi and Athiradi this year and also made extended appearances in Balan: The Boy and Khalifa: The Ruler.
Tovino is also expected to play a major role in the expanding Lokah universe. He previously appeared in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra in dual roles as Michael and his brother Maathan.
The upcoming Lokah Chapter 2 is expected to explore the folklore surrounding the Chathan character, with Tovino set to take centre stage. However, the makers are yet to announce further details about the sequel.
For now, the actor's latest social media post serves as a reminder for fans to remain careful online and verify messages before responding or sharing sensitive information.
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