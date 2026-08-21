Treesa And Gayatri Stun Fourth Seeds To Storm Into Semi-Finals

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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced a stirring comeback to defeat China’s fourth-seeded Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 in the women’s doubles quarter-final of the Badminton World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. The Indian pair started slowly and trailed for much of the opening game before the Chinese duo took it 21-16. However, Treesa and Gayatri raised their intensity in the second, overturning the momentum to level the match. They then dominated the decider, building a healthy lead and holding their nerve to complete a memorable 69-minute victory. The win sent the Indian duo into the semi-finals and guaranteed India its first women’s doubles medal at the World Championships in 15 years.

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BWF World Championships 2026 quarterfinal results
India's Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela react after winning against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in their quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly BWF Championships quaterfinal
India's Treesa Jolly, left, is on the ground after she and teammate Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, right, won against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in their quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly BWF 2026
India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela reacts after she and teammate Treesa Jolly won against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in their quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Gayatri Gopichand Treesa Jolly
India's Treesa Jolly is on the ground after she and teammate Gayatri Gopichand Pullela won against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in their quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India At BWF World Championships
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela pose for a photograph after winning their quarter final match against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships 2026
India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, right, and Treesa Jolly react as they play against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian during a quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly Gayatri quarterfinal
India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, right, and Treesa Jolly play against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian during a quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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India women doubles badminton
India's Treesa Jolly is in action as she and teammate Gayatri Gopichand Pullela play against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian during a quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF Worlds New Delhi
China's Jia Yi Fan, left, and Zhang Shu Xian play against India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela during a quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, left, and Treesa Jolly play against China's Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian during a quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships 2026 quarterfinal results
China's Jia Yi Fan serves as she and teammate Zhang Shu Xian play against India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela during a quarter final match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

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