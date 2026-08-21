Treesa And Gayatri Stun Fourth Seeds To Storm Into Semi-Finals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 August 2026 4:49 pm

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced a stirring comeback to defeat China’s fourth-seeded Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian 16-21, 21-15, 21-13 in the women’s doubles quarter-final of the Badminton World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. The Indian pair started slowly and trailed for much of the opening game before the Chinese duo took it 21-16. However, Treesa and Gayatri raised their intensity in the second, overturning the momentum to level the match. They then dominated the decider, building a healthy lead and holding their nerve to complete a memorable 69-minute victory. The win sent the Indian duo into the semi-finals and guaranteed India its first women’s doubles medal at the World Championships in 15 years.